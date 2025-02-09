Spokane police shoot man during altercation in East Central apartment complex

A Spokane police officer shot a man at an East Central apartment complex Sunday afternoon while responding to calls of “suspicious activity.”

The person shot received surgery Sunday, Spokane police Chief Kevin Hall told reporters.

Just after noon on Sunday, Spokane police responded to the Hart Terrace Apartments at 3308 E. 11th Ave. for calls of “suspicious activity,” Hall said. There, they found a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot with a man inside, according to a Spokane police news release. After running the vehicle’s license plate, officers learned the registered owner was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.

While attempting to arrest the man, an altercation ensued in the parking lot. The man didn’t listen to officers’ commands, and one officer shot him. Medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he received surgery.

Hall said authorities are still investigating the shooting and “how the threat occurred,” but believes the individual was armed. Radio traffic indicated he had a gun, according to the release.

Responding authorities included Spokane police, Spokane Valley police, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team.

“After the shooting occurred, there were a number of individuals who were somewhat angry at the response and were associated with an apartment here that was involved in the initial suspicious activity call,” Hall said. “Those individuals ran into the apartment, and therefore we brought in additional resources to help secure the scene.”

Authorities closed a number of nearby roads during the incident, including portions of South Thor Street and nearby side streets.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident.