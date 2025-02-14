Eastern Washington federal prosecutor takes office reins following Waldref’s resignation

An Eastern District of Washington federal prosecutor and adjunct professor at Gonzaga University School of Law is now the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington following the resignation of Vanessa R. Waldref, who served the position since 2021.

Richard R. Barker served as an assistant U.S. Attorney from 2014 to 2019 in the nation’s capital as a homicide prosecutor, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office. He joined the Eastern District in the Spokane office as an assistant U.S. Attorney in 2019.

“I have loved serving as a federal prosecutor and working so closely with federal, state, local, and Tribal leaders to seek justice and protect our communities,” Barker said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington has an incredible team of attorneys and support staff, who are fully dedicated to protecting the citizens of Eastern Washington and our nation. It is truly inspiring to serve alongside such an excellent group of professionals, who have dedicated their careers to doing the right thing each and every day.”

Barker’s handled several violent crime cases, including last year’s trial and subsequent conviction of Zachery Holt and Dezmonique Tenzsley for the double murder of two tribal members on the Colville Indian Reservation.

In 2023, Barker successfully prosecuted Ronald Craig Ilg, who attempted to hire hitmen on the dark web to harm his wife and a former work colleague, according to the release.

Barker also has handled several significant drug trafficking prosecutions. To combat the fentanyl crisis, Barker worked with Waldref and the city of Spokane to create a Special U.S. Assistant Attorney position focused on prosecuting those responsible for illegal narcotics affecting the Spokane area.

Barker graduated from Brigham Young University Law School. He then clerked for the Honorable J. Clifford Wallace on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Honorable G. Murray Snow on the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. Following his clerkships, Barker worked in private practice for Davis Polk, LLP, in Washington, D.C.

Waldref, who was nominated for the position by then-President Joe Biden, praised Barker.

“Acting U.S. Attorney Barker is an exceptional leader, a gifted attorney, and a tireless advocate for justice,” she said in the release. “His unwavering dedication to protecting the communities of Eastern Washington is evident in everything he does. It has been an honor to work alongside him as my First Assistant, and I have no doubt that he will continue to serve with integrity, determination, and a deep commitment to upholding the law, as he takes on this new role as the chief law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Washington.”

Josh Hurwit, another Biden nominee, ended his service Friday as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. A news release from the District of Idaho’s Office said it’s customary for political appointees to depart at the start of a new presidential administration.