Boy accused of stabbing Rosauers employee captured 4 days later with public’s tips

Tips from the public helped investigators identify a boy who is accused of stabbing a Rosauers employee, who confronted the boy on suspicion of theft, before running away Monday.

The boy, who is younger than 16 and whose name was not released because he’s a minor, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery Friday evening, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. Monday to the alleged robbery at Rosauers on West Francis Avenue and North Ash Street, police said. An employee confronted the boy for reportedly stealing, and the boy stabbed the employee before fleeing on foot.

The employee was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating the boy. Officers arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said.