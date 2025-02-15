Spokane good Samaritan killed in I-90 crash in Spokane Valley

A 26-year-old Spokane man died Friday after he got out of his car on Interstate 90 to check on a crashed driver and was struck by an alleged impaired driver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Nigel H. Sherman died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said in a news release.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said the incident started when a pickup truck driver lost control and rotated before hitting a cement barrier on the interstate near Evergreen Road in Spokane Valley. The release said the truck and the Ford Escape that Sherman was in were stopped on the left shoulder of westbound I-90.

Riddell said Sherman got out of his car to check on the pickup truck driver and on whether Sherman’s vehicle collided with the truck when the truck rotated. It did not appear they did, Riddell said.

After checking with the pickup driver, Sherman was walking back to his car when the driver of a third vehicle, a Dodge Dart, struck the rear of Sherman’s vehicle, which caused it to move and strike Sherman and the pickup truck, according to Riddell.

The Dodge, driven by Jair Fernandez Hernandez, moved into the path of a fourth vehicle, which struck the Dodge, the release said.

Hernandez, 23, of Auburn, Washington, was taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital with what Riddell called minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Riddell said WSP is investigating possible charges against Hernandez.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:35 p.m.