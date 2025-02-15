Spokane man dies in George crash

A 40-year-old Spokane man died when he lost control of the car he was driving, hit a retaining wall and rolled Saturday in George, Washington, according to Washington State Patrol.

Ivan Torres, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to a WSP news release.

At about 12:35 a.m., Torres was driving a 2020 Tesla south on State Route 281, not far from Interstate 90, when he lost control at a high speed and crossed into the northbound ditch, troopers said. The Tesla went airborne, hitting a hay bale retaining wall and coming to rest on its top in a tow yard.

WSP listed speed as the cause of the crash.