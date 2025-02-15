Former ‘Bachelorette’ star, Washington native Katie Thurston diagnosed with breast cancer

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Former “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 34-year-old Season 17 alum, of Lynnwood, Washington, shared the “life update” on Saturday, saying she learned of her diagnosis earlier this month but was still waiting to find out the stage of her cancer.

“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks,” she wrote on Instagram. “Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength.”

Thurston said she and her fiancé, comedian Jeff Arcuri, had planned to “travel the world before planting roots together in NYC,” but things have since changed with her diagnosis. She said that due to her medical insurance still being “active in L.A. and (not) in NY,” she’s forced to move back to Los Angeles “for more testing and treatment,” including both chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

“Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentine’s Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest,” she shared, adding that instead of celebrating with Arcuri, she spent the day “coordinating a place to live” once back in L.A. and trying to “figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions.”

Thurston has been part of the standup comedy circuit, performing at the Spokane Comedy Club in April.

“What I want people to know is when they come to the show, they’re getting not just Katie the ‘Bachelorette,’ but they’re getting Katie ‘Me,’ ” she told The Spokesman-Review last winter.

Despite all the emotions from her diagnosis, Thurston said she’s “ready to fight” the disease, thanking other young women who have shared similar stories as well as her fiancé for his “selfless love.”

Thurston and Arcuri started dating last year and got engaged in September, after just four months.

The TV personality came to prominence as part of Bachelor Nation when she competed for Matt James’ heart in 2020. She was promoted to lead of “The Bachelorette” the following season.

She ended the show engaged to Blake Moynes, though they called it quits two months after the finale aired. She then briefly dated former contestant John Hersey before ending that relationship in June 2022.