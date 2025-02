From staff reports

WALLA WALLA — It was a highly-contested rivalry game at the Sherwood Athletic Center in Walla Walla until mid-way through the second half.

Whitworth’s Jake Holtz scored a layup to draw the Pirates within four points before Whitman rattled off a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach and win 79-63.

Holtz led the Pirates (21-3, 12-3) with 19 points.

The Blues (11-13, 9-6) had five scorers in double figures led by Grant Hunt’s 16.