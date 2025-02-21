30-year-old Pullman man arrested in connection to last year’s Greek Row homicide

The Pullman Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday in connection to a December homicide on Washington State University’s Greek Row.

Pullman resident Jorge Rigo Amezcua was arrested on suspicion of killing 28-year-old Darcy Spracklin, the department announced in a news release Friday.

Spracklin was found unresponsive around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Northeast California Street. The release from the department indicates Spracklin was shot. He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Amezcua was booked into the Whitman County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Pullman police did not respond for further comment Friday.