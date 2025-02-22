Washington State women cruise past Saint Mary’s 72-62

From staff reports

PULLMAN – The Washington State women’s basketball team used a strong second quarter to roll past Saint Mary’s 72-62 in West Coast Conference play on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (18-12, 13-6 WCC) outscored the Gaels (13-14, 9-9) 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 38-25 lead at halftime. That advantage grew to 18 points near the end of the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Charlotte Abraham, who was one of four Cougars in double figures with 10 points.

Abraham hit another 3-pointer to put WSU up 20 in the fourth quarter. The Cougars gave up some ground from there but were never threatened.

Dayana Mendes led WSU with 16 points and six rebounds, making 10 of 11 free throws. Tara Wallack added 12 points and five assists and Astera Tuhina scored 10 points.

WSU closes the regular season Thursday at Pepperdine and has the No. 3 seed for the WCC Tournament, where it opens in the quarterfinals on March 9 in Las Vegas.