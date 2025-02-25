Moses Lake man accused of selling stolen Spokane Fire Department gear to undercover detective

A 53-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested on suspicison of selling thousands of dollars of stolen Spokane Fire Department equipment to an undercover detective, according to a Moses Lake Police Department news release.

Christopher J. Rock was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property.

A Spokane firefighter recognized the Spokane Fire Department gear on Facebook Marketplace and then notified his supervisor, said Justin de Ruyter, fire department spokesman.

Moses Lake police’s Street Crimes Unit received a phone call Friday from the fire department informing detectives that stolen fire department equipment was being sold on Facebook in Moses Lake, police said in the release.

Police identified the suspect as Rock, and an undercover detective made contact with the suspect and negotiated the sale of the stolen gear. The undercover detective met with Rock in a grocery store parking lot and purchased the equipment, which de Ruyter valued at about $4,500.

Detectives then followed Rock until he was away from the busy parking lot and arrested him, according to police.

De Ruyter said he’s unsure how Rock acquired the equipment, which he said was “bunker gear.”

The gear includes a helmet, jacket, pants and a firefighter breathing apparatus, Moses Lake Police Capt. Jeff Sursely said. De Ruyter said the fire department will get the equipment back.