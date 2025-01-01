How former Gonzaga standouts Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth turned their social media following into a health and wellness brand

Above: Former Gonzaga basketball players Jenn, left and LeeAnne Wirth participated in clinics put on by Hooptown USA at the Pavilion at Riverfont Park in May of 2021. Below: The twins are pictured during a Gonzaga game on Jan. 9, 2020. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Samantha DiMaio The Spokesman-Review

Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth have always been famous in Spokane as the identical twins who played Division I basketball at Gonzaga University.

Following their graduation in 2021, they became so much more than that.

Little did they know that not playing overseas would lead them to reign in the vast world of social media influencers.

It all began with COVID-19 and the rise of TikTok. The twins started posting basketball content and, with their skills, they quickly gained a devoted following.

From there, they expanded their brand to include more personal videos and fashion tips for tall girls, but things really took off when they introduced the subject of health and wellness. They demonstrated workouts, prepped meals and even tied in the female hormone cycle to inform their audience of how linked each aspect is to one another.

Now the twins run their own coaching program, called Wirth Twins Wellness, which focuses on a whole-person approach to living a healthy life. The program includes a 1-on-1 consultation session to reflect on the client’s goals, a custom meal plan, workout videos, habit tracking, and personal communication for support and motivation along the way.

“We always say it’s a whole-person approach, like we don’t want it just to be workouts because they all impact each other,” LeeAnne said. “Your mental health, your emotional health, your physical, nutrition – all of it goes hand in hand.”

Although the program is available to anyone , the twins commenced the project with a certain demographic in mind.

Like many athletes, their lives were dedicated to sports from a young age. They were constantly going to practices and games, working to hone their skills and improve their strength and endurance so that they could achieve their dream of playing at the collegiate level.

Then, it all stopped. They no longer had coaches to push them, teammates to motivate them or a crowd to perform for. They were left with a hole that needed to be filled. Wirth Twins Wellness was inspired to fill that void and encourage former athletes facing the “Now what?” dilemma.

Tall girls trying to build muscle are a large part of the twins’ following. The program recognizes that everybody is different, and certain movements are more challenging depending on the person’s body type.

For example, going through the motion of a squat takes longer for someone who is 6-foot-2 compared to someone who is 5-4 because of the length of their legs. Taller people also tend to deal with lower-back pain and knee pain, so the twins use their background to create customized workout plans based on everything they learn about their client.

Because of their extensive engagement with each client and the long-distance option, the twins are selective about who they admit to the program.

“We never really want to go past 30 clients because we still want to be able to deliver to each person and not spread ourselves thin,” Jenn said. “It’s really important to us to be able to have these relationships, because we don’t get to do it in person.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward LeeAnne Wirth (4) and forward Jenn Wirth (3) laugh between possessions during the first half of a college basketball game on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

They also offer multiple tiers of the program. Those who don’t need as much support can still engage in certain individualized programs, like the 10-week summer program or the eight-week transformation program.

They are also working on a rollout for the new year that will make their resources more accessible to the general public and inspire a larger audience.

“That’s why we make it work, because what we do is very fulfilling and we get to do it together,” LeeAnne said. “That’s what we love and that’s what brings us joy.”

The program came to fruition in April , yet the twins continue to update their social media, take care of their bodies and spend time with their family.

Though they are based out of Arizona, Jenn moved to Virginia when she married Corey Kispert, former Zags player and current NBA player for the Washington Wizards. LeeAnne stayed in Arizona with the rest of the family, which means that for the first time , Jenn and LeeAnne are living life away from each other.

“We’re business partners and sisters and friends all doing long distance for half the year (basketball season), so that’s been an interesting thing to navigate,” Jenn said.

But even the 3-hour time difference can’t keep them from videochatting every day. Their calls often bleed into conversations about work, but they are adamant about specifying their reason for calling if they just need to talk about life and reconnect with each other.

“Having each other definitely levels us out and brings us back down to earth,” LeeAnne said.

Since they made their debut at Gonzaga, Jenn and LeeAnne have been known as the basketball twins, but they have taken their experiences, the people they’ve met and the work they’ve done playing at a higher level and turned it into a business that they get to run together.

“Spokane obviously had a big piece of our hearts and a big piece of our lives,” LeeAnne said. “The people that we met when we were at Gonzaga and in Spokane are a big reason for … our fuel behind the fire and why we wanted to do this.”

