@midnight host Chris Hardwick to perform at Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

Best known for his work on the two-time Emmy Award-winning Comedy Central show @midnight, Chris Hardwick will be delivering jokes in Spokane this weekend.

Hardwick, who lives in Los Angeles, has worn many hats throughout his career as a comedian and actor, musician, writer, producer and podcast host.

Several celebrities have appeared on his podcast, “ld10t,” including Sir Paul McCartney, Jordan Peele, Tom Hanks, Bill Gates, Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jodie Foster and Kristen Bell.

Hardwick is the original host of the NBC TV game show “The Wall,” which features “everyday people and families competing for life-altering amounts of money in a game of knowledge, camaraderie and luck,” his biography states on the Spokane Comedy Club’s website.

His 2020 comedy tour took him to 30 cities around the United States. He also took his 2016 comedy special, “Funcomfortable,” on the road.

Catch Hardwick at the Comedy Club at 7 and 9:45 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $30.