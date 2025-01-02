Prep roundup: Jack Del Mese leads University boys; Addison Wells Morrison paces Mead girls

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action. All games nonleague.

Boys

University 70, Lewis and Clark 60: Jack Del Mese scored 23 points, and the Titans (2-7) beat the visiting Tigers (2-9). Luke Gisolo and Peyton Wolcott added 16 apiece for U-Hi. Rennon Dickerson scored 19 points with four 3-pointers for Lewis and Clark.

Cheney 76, Juanita 49: Grayson Burton scored 18 points, and the Blackhawks (2-6) beat the Ravens (2-7) in the GESA Winter Shootout at Wenatchee High School. Rowan Volk added 11 points for Cheney. Ian Flynn led Juanita with 14 points.

Clarkston 47, Kendrick 46: Jason Rinard scored 19 points, and the Bantams (4-4) edged the Tigers (3-3) in the first round of the Avista Holiday Classic at Lewis-Clark State College.

Girls

Mead 71, Cheney 41: Addison Wells Morrison scored 16 points, Gracie Wenkheimer added 15 on five 3-pointers and the visiting Panthers (4-3) beat the Blackhawks (4-6). Natalie Richards led Cheney with 10 points.

Clarkston 67, Moscow 52: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 18 points, Aneysa Judy added 12 and the Bantams (6-2) handled the Bears (3-7) in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday.

Rocky Mountain 53, University 46: The Grizzlies (5-5) beat the Titans (3-5) in the 10th Annual Timber-Lion Tournament at Timberline High School in Boise.