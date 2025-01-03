Small school roundup: Franky Wynne leads Wellpinit boys basketball to win over Yakama Nation Tribal

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Wellpinit 68, Yakama nation Tribal 47: Franky Wynne scored 24 points and Wellpinit (3-5) beat the Eagles (3-5) at the Wellpinit New Year Tournament at Wellpinit High School.

Royal 78, Riverside 39: The Knights (8-0) beat the visiting Rams (6-3).

Reardan 96, Warden 34: The Screaming Eagles (9-1) beat the Knights (1-9).

Inchelium 80, Lakeside 74: The Hornets (5-2) beat the Knights (6-2) at the Wellpinit New Year Tournament at Wellpinit High School.

Northwest Christian 78, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38: Avi West scored 21 points and the Crusaders (7-3) beat the visiting Broncos (4-6).

Northport 71, Valley Christian 45: Pete Beardslee scored 22 points and the Mustangs (6-3) beat the Panthers (6-4).

Oroville 61, Republic 40: The Hornets (5-4) beat the visiting Tigers (3-5).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 61, Liberty Bell 48: Josh Booker scored 20 points and the Warriors (8-1) beat the visiting Mountain Lions (5-4).

Girls

Colville 57, Chewelah 9: Kalista Malone scored 22 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-4) beat the visiting Cougars (1-9).

Reardan 46, Warden 20: Rylynn Green scored 11 points and the Screaming Eagles (9-1) beat the visiting Cougars (1-8).

Wellpinit 54, Yakama Nation Tribal 45: Wellpinit (9-1) beat the Eagles (3-5) at the Wellpinit New Year Tournament at Wellpinit High School.

Inchelium 57, Lakeside 32: The Hornets (7-0) beat the Knights (5-3) at the Wellpinit New Year Tournament at Wellpinit High School.

Northwest Christian 47, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41: Leah Platt scored 15 points and the Crusaders (7-2) beat the visiting Broncos (6-4).

Valley Christian 44, Northport 34: Cloie Isley scored 17 points and the visiting Panthers (1-8) beat the Mustangs (3-6).

Oroville 52, Republic 22: The Hornets (3-7, 1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (8-2).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Liberty Bell 26: Emma Brummett scored 13 points, Peyton Roberts added 12 points and the Warriors (5-4) beat the visiting Mountain Lions (2-6).