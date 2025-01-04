GSL roundup: Ashlan Bryant leads undefeated Deer Park girls; Clarkston girls win Avista Holiday Tournament

Updated Sun., Jan. 5, 2025 at 12:53 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

All games are nonleague.

Girls

Deer Park 67, Lakeside (WA) 33: Ashlyn Bryant scored 23 points and the visiting Stags (6-0) defeated the Eagles (6-5). Jacey Boesel added 10 rebounds and six assists for Deer Park. Bella Tobeck led Lakeside with 15 points.

Clarkston 55, Grangeville 47: Reese de Groot scored 21 points, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 14 and the Bantams (8-2) beat the Bulldogs (7-4) in the championship game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.

Pasco 61, Shadle Park 16: Jayla Wright-Jackson scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (2-5) defeated the visiting Highlanders (4-5).

University 52, Kuna (ID) 48: The Titans (4-4) beat the Kavemen (5-8) at the Timber-Lion Tournament at Timberline High School in Boise.

Boys

Shadle Park 65, Pasco 52: Ja’Mir Johnson scored 22 points and the visiting Highlanders (3-7) defeated the Bulldogs (1-7). Jacob Boston and Carson Eickstadt added 10 points apiece for Shadle. Fabian Mercado led Pasco with 20 points.

Post Falls 57, Cheney 39: Connor Carver scored 21 points and the visiting Trojans (10-5) beat the Blackhawks (3-7) at the GESA Winter Shootout in Wenatchee. Liam Carver led Cheney with 11 points.

Bonners Ferry 74, Clarkston 27: Thomas Bateman scored 23 points, Asher Williams added 22 and the visiting Badgers (10-0) defeated the Bantams (7-2) at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.

Lakeside (WA) 65, Deer Park 36: Tanner Cummings scored 24 points and the Eagles (6-4) beat the visiting Stags (2-5). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 13 points.