GSL roundup: Ashlan Bryant leads undefeated Deer Park girls; Clarkston girls win Avista Holiday Tournament
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.
All games are nonleague.
Girls
Deer Park 67, Lakeside (WA) 33: Ashlyn Bryant scored 23 points and the visiting Stags (6-0) defeated the Eagles (6-5). Jacey Boesel added 10 rebounds and six assists for Deer Park. Bella Tobeck led Lakeside with 15 points.
Clarkston 55, Grangeville 47: Reese de Groot scored 21 points, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 14 and the Bantams (8-2) beat the Bulldogs (7-4) in the championship game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
Pasco 61, Shadle Park 16: Jayla Wright-Jackson scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (2-5) defeated the visiting Highlanders (4-5).
University 52, Kuna (ID) 48: The Titans (4-4) beat the Kavemen (5-8) at the Timber-Lion Tournament at Timberline High School in Boise.
Boys
Shadle Park 65, Pasco 52: Ja’Mir Johnson scored 22 points and the visiting Highlanders (3-7) defeated the Bulldogs (1-7). Jacob Boston and Carson Eickstadt added 10 points apiece for Shadle. Fabian Mercado led Pasco with 20 points.
Post Falls 57, Cheney 39: Connor Carver scored 21 points and the visiting Trojans (10-5) beat the Blackhawks (3-7) at the GESA Winter Shootout in Wenatchee. Liam Carver led Cheney with 11 points.
Bonners Ferry 74, Clarkston 27: Thomas Bateman scored 23 points, Asher Williams added 22 and the visiting Badgers (10-0) defeated the Bantams (7-2) at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
Lakeside (WA) 65, Deer Park 36: Tanner Cummings scored 24 points and the Eagles (6-4) beat the visiting Stags (2-5). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 13 points.