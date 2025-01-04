Small school roundup: Taylee Phelps erupts for 46 in Freeman girls win; Jakari Singleton paces Reardan boys with 27 points
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.
Girls basketball
Nonleague
Freeman 59 Warden 41: Taylee Phelps erupted for 46 of her team’s 59 points, and the visiting Scotties (6-3) beat the Cougars (1-9). Kayleigh Secrist and Piper Cox scored 15 points apiece for Warden.
Asotin 28, River View 20: The visiting Asotin Panthers (4-5) beat the River View Panthers (3-7).
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 32, Manson 25: The visiting Wildcats (4-4) defeated the Trojans (2-7).
Wellpinit 55, Lakeside (ID) 42: Wellpinit (10-1) defeated the visiting Knights (5-4) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament.
Inchelium 81, Yakama Nation Tribal 62: The visiting Eagles (8-0) beat the Hornets (8-3) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament.
Northeast 2B
Northwest Christian 60, Chewelah 11: Julianna Pope scored 13 points, and the visiting Crusaders (8-2, 3-1) defeated the Cougars (1-10, 0-4). Keona Ross scored six points for the Cougars.
Kettle Falls 64, Newport 23: Ella Johnson scored 24 points and the Bulldogs (6-4, 1-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-6, 1-3). Sammi Tellerson scored 10 points for Newport.
Reardan 61, St. George’s 33: Tenice Waters scored 15 points, and the visiting Screaming Eagles (10-1, 5-0) defeated the Dragons (4-7, 2-2). Kalea Schlenker scored 15 points for the Dragons.
Northeast 1B
Selkirk 60, Chesterton Academy 40: The Rangers (8-4, 3-4) beat the visiting Knights (7-3, 4-2).
Republic 45 Springdale 24: The Tigers (10-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Chargers (0-7, 0-5).
Southeast 1B
Genesee 54, Pomeroy 46: Chloe Grieser scored 21, Kendra Meyer added 19 and the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Pirates (5-4). Kiersten Bartels and Hollie Van Vogt scored nine points apiece for Pomeroy.
Oakesdale 53, Tekoa-Rosalia 14: Lyla Kjack scored 16 points and the visiting Nighthawks (7-2, 6-0) beat the Timberwolves (3-6, 1-5).
Garfield-Palouse 71, Colton 22: The visiting Vikings (8-1, 7-0) beat the Wildcats (4-5, 4-3).
Dayton 61, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 13: The visiting Bulldogs (8-4, 4-3) beat the Eagles (0-11, 0-7).
Boys basketball
Nonleague
Davenport 55, Waterville/Mansfield 33: Caige Colbert scored 25 points and the visiting Gorillas (6-4) beat the Shockers (0-4). Branson Barnes scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for Waterville.
Inchelium 67, Yakama Nation Tribal 48: Dakatta Seymour scored 14 points and the Hornets (7-0) beat the visiting Eagles (8-3) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament. Jarvis Peters scored 21 points for Yakama Nation.
Wellpinit 82, Lakeside (ID) 52: Wellpinit (10-2) defeated the visiting Knights (6-2) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament.
Manson 63, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 52: Vince Strecker scored 28 points, and the Trojans (5-6) defeated the visiting Wildcats (2-4). Kellen Maioho scored 20 points for the Wildcats.
Freeman 78, Warden 36: The visiting Scotties (7-2) beat the Cougars (1-9).
Asotin 51, River View 30: The visiting Asotin Panthers (7-1) beat the River View Panthers (0-10).
Pomeroy 62, Genesee 27: The Pirates (4-5) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-4).
Northeast 2B
Kettle Falls 64, Newport 54: Alan Fisher scored 22 points and the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-4) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (0-9, 0-4). Austin Owen scored 28 points for the Grizzlies.
Reardan 87, St. George’s 66: Jakari Singleton scored 27 points and the Screaming Eagles (10-1, 5-0) defeated the Dragons (2-7, 1-3). Shawn Jones scored 30 points for the Dragons.
Northwest Christian 70, Chewelah 41: The visiting Crusaders (8-3, 3-1) beat the Cougars (2-8, 1-3).
Northeast 1B
Valley Christian 71, Columbia (Hunters) 21: The visiting Panthers (7-4, 3-2) defeated the Lions (0-11, 0-5).
Chesterton Academy 52, Selkirk 48: The visiting Knights (2-6, 2-4) beat the Rangers (4-7, 2-5).
Republic 60, Springdale 51: The Tigers (8-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Chargers (2-8, 0-4).
Southeast 1B
Garfield-Palouse 55, Colton 22: Lane Collier scored 12 points and the visiting Vikings (7-2, 7-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-9, 0-7). Tanner Baerlocher scored seven points for the Wildcats.
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 61, Dayton 52: The Eagles (5-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-7, 4-3).
Oakesdale 62, Tekoa-Rosalia 20: The visiting Nighthawks (6-3) beat the Timberwolves (1-9).