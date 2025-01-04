Small school roundup: Taylee Phelps erupts for 46 in Freeman girls win; Jakari Singleton paces Reardan boys with 27 points

Updated Sun., Jan. 5, 2025 at 12:39 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball

Nonleague

Freeman 59 Warden 41: Taylee Phelps erupted for 46 of her team’s 59 points, and the visiting Scotties (6-3) beat the Cougars (1-9). Kayleigh Secrist and Piper Cox scored 15 points apiece for Warden.

Asotin 28, River View 20: The visiting Asotin Panthers (4-5) beat the River View Panthers (3-7).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 32, Manson 25: The visiting Wildcats (4-4) defeated the Trojans (2-7).

Wellpinit 55, Lakeside (ID) 42: Wellpinit (10-1) defeated the visiting Knights (5-4) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament.

Inchelium 81, Yakama Nation Tribal 62: The visiting Eagles (8-0) beat the Hornets (8-3) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 60, Chewelah 11: Julianna Pope scored 13 points, and the visiting Crusaders (8-2, 3-1) defeated the Cougars (1-10, 0-4). Keona Ross scored six points for the Cougars.

Kettle Falls 64, Newport 23: Ella Johnson scored 24 points and the Bulldogs (6-4, 1-4) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-6, 1-3). Sammi Tellerson scored 10 points for Newport.

Reardan 61, St. George’s 33: Tenice Waters scored 15 points, and the visiting Screaming Eagles (10-1, 5-0) defeated the Dragons (4-7, 2-2). Kalea Schlenker scored 15 points for the Dragons.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 60, Chesterton Academy 40: The Rangers (8-4, 3-4) beat the visiting Knights (7-3, 4-2).

Republic 45 Springdale 24: The Tigers (10-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Chargers (0-7, 0-5).

Southeast 1B

Genesee 54, Pomeroy 46: Chloe Grieser scored 21, Kendra Meyer added 19 and the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Pirates (5-4). Kiersten Bartels and Hollie Van Vogt scored nine points apiece for Pomeroy.

Oakesdale 53, Tekoa-Rosalia 14: Lyla Kjack scored 16 points and the visiting Nighthawks (7-2, 6-0) beat the Timberwolves (3-6, 1-5).

Garfield-Palouse 71, Colton 22: The visiting Vikings (8-1, 7-0) beat the Wildcats (4-5, 4-3).

Dayton 61, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 13: The visiting Bulldogs (8-4, 4-3) beat the Eagles (0-11, 0-7).

Boys basketball

Nonleague

Davenport 55, Waterville/Mansfield 33: Caige Colbert scored 25 points and the visiting Gorillas (6-4) beat the Shockers (0-4). Branson Barnes scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for Waterville.

Inchelium 67, Yakama Nation Tribal 48: Dakatta Seymour scored 14 points and the Hornets (7-0) beat the visiting Eagles (8-3) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament. Jarvis Peters scored 21 points for Yakama Nation.

Wellpinit 82, Lakeside (ID) 52: Wellpinit (10-2) defeated the visiting Knights (6-2) in the Wellpinit New Year Tournament.

Manson 63, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 52: Vince Strecker scored 28 points, and the Trojans (5-6) defeated the visiting Wildcats (2-4). Kellen Maioho scored 20 points for the Wildcats.

Freeman 78, Warden 36: The visiting Scotties (7-2) beat the Cougars (1-9).

Asotin 51, River View 30: The visiting Asotin Panthers (7-1) beat the River View Panthers (0-10).

Pomeroy 62, Genesee 27: The Pirates (4-5) beat the visiting Bulldogs (3-4).

Northeast 2B

Kettle Falls 64, Newport 54: Alan Fisher scored 22 points and the Bulldogs (3-7, 1-4) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (0-9, 0-4). Austin Owen scored 28 points for the Grizzlies.

Reardan 87, St. George’s 66: Jakari Singleton scored 27 points and the Screaming Eagles (10-1, 5-0) defeated the Dragons (2-7, 1-3). Shawn Jones scored 30 points for the Dragons.

Northwest Christian 70, Chewelah 41: The visiting Crusaders (8-3, 3-1) beat the Cougars (2-8, 1-3).

Northeast 1B

Valley Christian 71, Columbia (Hunters) 21: The visiting Panthers (7-4, 3-2) defeated the Lions (0-11, 0-5).

Chesterton Academy 52, Selkirk 48: The visiting Knights (2-6, 2-4) beat the Rangers (4-7, 2-5).

Republic 60, Springdale 51: The Tigers (8-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Chargers (2-8, 0-4).

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 55, Colton 22: Lane Collier scored 12 points and the visiting Vikings (7-2, 7-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-9, 0-7). Tanner Baerlocher scored seven points for the Wildcats.

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 61, Dayton 52: The Eagles (5-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (5-7, 4-3).

Oakesdale 62, Tekoa-Rosalia 20: The visiting Nighthawks (6-3) beat the Timberwolves (1-9).