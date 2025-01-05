Court documents: Spokane man stabbed uncle in head in possible mercy-killing attempt

A 36-year-old man is accused of stabbing his uncle multiple times in the head last month in Northwest Spokane in a possible murder-suicide attempt so his uncle wouldn’t have to suffer through cancer, according to court documents.

Ryan T. Milner was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into the Spokane County Jail shortly after the alleged stabbing of Donald Milner in the early hours of Dec. 18 at a home at 5605 N. Drumheller St.

Dennis Milner, Ryan’s grandfather and Donald’s father, called 911 after he awoke to Donald screaming for help in the bathroom, court records say. He got up and saw Donald covered in blood sitting on the toilet while Ryan was sitting on a mat in front of the shower holding a knife above his head, Dennis told police.

Dennis grabbed Ryan’s arm, causing him to drop the knife. Dennis threw the knife in the garbage can and called 911 as Ryan walked out of the house, according to documents.

Police seized a bloody folding knife from a garbage can in the kitchen, documents say.

Dennis told police he, Donald and Ryan had a good time together that night at the Drumheller Street house before the eldest Milner went to bed. Dennis said in documents that Ryan and Donald had been drinking, but he didn’t know what led to the stabbing because no one argued before he went to bed.

Donald told police the stabbing was an attempted murder-suicide by Ryan, his nephew.

He said he lives with Ryan at the Drumheller Street home, and they were drinking when Ryan started talking about him, Dennis and Ryan committing suicide together, documents say. Donald said this might have had to do with a recent cancer diagnosis Donald received.

Donald told police he excused himself from the conversation after expressing he and Dennis did not want to commit suicide. In the bathroom, Ryan pulled out a folding knife and started stabbing Donald, who shouted for help, Donald told police.

Dennis arrived a few minutes later and pulled Ryan off Donald. Donald said in documents if he hadn’t shouted for help and Dennis hadn’t intervened, Ryan would have killed him.

Donald said Ryan likely believed he was doing Donald a favor by killing him, so he didn’t have to endure cancer treatment.

Before speaking with Donald, police contacted Ryan in front of the house smoking a cigarette. He appeared highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet, was slurring his words and was more concerned with smoking his cigarette than dealing with the officers, according to police in documents.

Police detained Ryan. He declined to answer questions but then changed his mind and agreed to talk. Then, an officer asked Ryan what happened that night, and Ryan told the officer he would not speak to him with his body camera on, so the interrogation ended, court records show.

Ryan’s clothing, shoes and hands were covered in blood, documents say. Ryan complained about a knee injury, which happened as a result of “helping the guy I was trying to murder ,” Ryan reportedly told police. “Take me in,” he added.

Police noted several lacerations and puncture wounds to Donald’s hands and head. Donald, who also appeared to be extremely intoxicated, had a large amount of blood on the back of his head. The bathroom was also covered in blood, police wrote in documents.

Donald was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

There, medical staff identified several wounds on the back and side of his head, one on his bicep and several on the back of his hands. Police said the injuries appeared consistent with Donald being stabbed in the head while he tried to shield his head with his hands, according to documents.

Ryan is scheduled for trial Feb. 24 in Spokane County Superior Court. He remained in jail Friday on a $50,000 bond.

Phone messages on Friday to the jail seeking comment from Ryan were not returned.