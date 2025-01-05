Host Nikki Glaser roasts Harrison Ford, Benny Blanco in Golden Globes opening monologue

Nikki Glaser at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Comedian Nikki Glaser didn’t hold back while hosting the 82nd Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, taking shots at Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Adrien Brody and Benny Blanco.

Glaser kicked off the ceremony by teasing that the Golden Globes are “Ozempic’s biggest night,” before turning her attention to the individual celebrities in the audience.

“I was actually talking to Harrison backstage and after he gave me his drink order, I said, ‘Would you rather work with Zendaya or Ariana?’ He said Indica so we’re going to find him some so he has a good time tonight,” Glaser joked, referring to decades of reports about Ford’s weed-smoking exploits.

The comedian then shifted to Kidman, saying, “Nicole Kidman is here, oh my gosh, nominated for ‘Babygirl.’ So good, I love that movie. I give it two fingers up,” making a not-so-subtle nod to the sexual scenes in the film.

Glaser also poked fun at “two-time Holocaust survivor” Adrien Brody for his role in “The Brutalist,” similar to his Oscar-winning role in 2002’s “The Pianist.”

The host then called out Selena Gomez, before addressing her date: “She’s here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Lucky guy.”

Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. While she sells out comedy shows around the world, Sunday’s event was her biggest audience to date – and she made sure that she was ready for it.

On the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, the 40-year-old told E! News that she practiced her opening monologue a total of 93 times.

“This will be my 94th time telling some version of this,” she told host Zuri Hall. “It’s still changed even from the last time I told it until now. We’re constantly making edits, trying to top jokes, trying to strike the right note and tone for the evening.”

Glaser was feeling so prepared that she was even getting ready to “go a little wild” if the moment called for it.

“I practiced so much so that when I get up there, I can just be in it. And then that’s when stuff’s gonna start coming out that wasn’t planned,” she said. “I’m suddenly going to see the people I’m talking about. It’s gonna set off something new in my head, for sure.”

Despite being widely known for her controversial punchlines – including her epic evisceration of NFL legend Tom Brady during his Netflix roast in May – Glaser said last month that she wasn’t “out for blood” with her opening monologue, but admitted that everyone in attendance would be fair game.

“It’s still a big, glitzy, glamorous event where people are taking themselves too seriously. So it’s walking a line with them,” the comedian said. “I want it to be edgy enough to please the people at home. … Even though we all worship the Hollywood elite, they still want me to put them in their place.”