Winter storms pounding U.S. cause flight delays and cancelations

From staff reports

Many flights in Spokane were either delayed or canceled Monday as winter storms socked the eastern part of the United States.

The weather affected thousands of flights beginning early in the morning. By midafternoon, at least 15 flights were going to be delayed or had been canceled, according to the schedule of departures and arrivals at the Spokane International Airport.

Many flights did depart or arrive on schedule, but the travel snarl could affect more flights on Tuesday.

The storm, which has been dubbed “Blair,” also made car travel dangerous and has left almost 200,000 people in Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Illinois without power as of Monday night, according to website poweroutage.us.

Travelers with plans to fly out of Spokane on Tuesday should check their flight status.

