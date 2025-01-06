Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/TNS) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Amber Garrett New York Daily News

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-stars Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland are engaged according to several media reports, nearly nine years after meeting on set of the superhero film.

Despite the 28-year-old “Dune” star’s solo appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday, eagle-eyed red carpet onlookers spotted a ring on Zendaya’s left hand that fueled engagement speculation, especially since it did not appear to be from Bulgari, the jeweler who supplied her Golden Globes bling.

Well, it appears the supplier of the ring in question was indeed longtime beau Holland, 28. A source close to the famously private couple confirmed to TMZ that the couple got engaged over the holidays. The insider says the proposal was intimate, true to the couple’s low-key romance.

A family source confirmed the news to People, who also provided some details on Zendaya’s ring. The diamond solitaire ring appears to be an “east-west cushion” cut diamond weighing just over 5 carats and set in 18K yellow gold by U.K. jeweler Jessica McCormack

Some clips on social media taken during the Golden Globes ceremony appeared to depict Zendaya showing off the new diamond stunner to film exec Amy Pascal, further convincing fans that Holland had popped the question.

Though they first met professionally in 2016, Zendaya and Holland did not confirm a romance until 2021.

While they’ve been reluctant to talk about their relationship in the press, Holland recently opened up in an interview to Men’s Health about his thoughts on fatherhood, indicating he had family and home life on the brain.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he told the magazine, saying he will focus on being a parent and his other love: golfing. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

That said, insiders tell People the pair isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, so it may be a while before Holland completely abandons Hollywood for the golf course and nursery.

_________