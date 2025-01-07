GSL roundup: Jaden Ghoreishi leads Mt. Spokane boys; Laura Thompson with big game for Gonzaga Prep girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 66, Shadle Park 44: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 18 points, Lucas Dickau added 12 and the Wildcats (7-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-8). Jacob Boston led Shadle with 14 points.

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 52: Brogan Howell and Carter Nilson scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Bullpups (10-2) edged the Saxons (4-7). Cannon Dean led Ferris with 16 points.

Central Valley 83, University 61: Branson Olson scored 21 points, Orland Axton added 20 points and the Bears (5-5, 1-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-8, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jack Del Mese led U-Hi with 20 points.

Cheney 58, Lewis and Clark 42: Liam Carver scored 15 points, Kade Adderly added 12 and the Blackhawks (3-7) beat the visiting Tigers (2-9). KJ Kinkade hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for LC.

GSL 2A

West Valley 66, North Central 59: Will Busse scored 16 points, Nathan Zettle and Noah Willard added 12 apiece and the visiting Eagles (8-1, 2-0) beat the Wolfpack (7-4, 1-1). Trevelle Jones hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for NC.

Pullman 55, Deer Park 32: Gavyn Dealy and Cade Rogers scored 18 points apiece and the visiting Greyhounds (6-3, 2-0) beat the Stags (2-5, 0-1). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 16 points.

Colville 63, East Valley 62: Parker Darnold scored 17 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-5) edged the visiting Knights (1-8) in a nonleague game. Tyson Rigby led EV with 21 points.

Clarkston 75, Rogers 57: Jason Rinnard led four in double figures with 17 points and the visiting Bantams (5-6, 1-1) handled the Pirates (2-7, 0-3). Isaiah Woods and Kendry Gimlin added 15 points apiece for Clarkston. Malachi Ford led Rogers with 15 points, Daeante Bedford had 13 and Davonte Muhammed added 11.

Girls

Central Valley 55, University 39: Gabbie Wilson scored 25 points and the Bears (9-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-5, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A league game. Sophie Carbajal led U-Hi with 11 points and Keely Handran added 10.

Gonzaga Prep 68, Ferris 50: Laura Thompson totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds and the visiting Bullpups (8-3) beat the Saxons (3-8). Julianna Lewis led Ferris with 19 points.

Lewis and Clark 51, Cheney 40: Sadie Pierce scored 20 points and the Tigers (7-5) beat the Blackhawks (4-7). Natalie Richards and Kayelee Kohlman scored 12 points apiece to lead Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 64, Shadle Park 45: The Wildcats (5-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-7). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 78, Rogers 18: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 20 points, Reese de Groot added 14 and the Bantams (8-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-8).

Deer Park 64, Pullman 40: Ashlan Bryant scored 19 points, Brooklyn Coe added 14 and the Stags (7-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (5-5). Deer Park junior Jacey Boesel surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career with 12 points.

Colville 42, East Valley 16: Neveah Kinney scored 12 points and the Crimson Hawks (7-3) downed the visiting Knights (2-7) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 45, North Central 37: The visiting Eagles (6-4) beat the Wolfpack (2-9). Details were unavailable.