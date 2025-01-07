Pedestrian killed in Spokane Valley NYE crash identified

A 64-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian struck by a car and killed on New Year’s Eve in Spokane Valley.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Amber Arnold was crossing Appleway Avenue near Michigan Street when she was hit by a woman driving a 2000 Honda passenger car, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. The driver, who is in her 70s, stayed at the scene, spoke to deputies and was released without charges.

Investigators believed the driver did not see Arnold crossing the street. Speed and impairment were not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Arnold died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said she died from blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.