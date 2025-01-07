Small school roundup: Jake Graham leads Riverside boys; Zoe Galbreath scores 25 points for LRS girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Nonleague

Riverside 58, St. George’s 42: Jake Graham scored 19 points, Cole Waldron added 15 and the visiting Rams (7-3) beat the Dragons (6-6). Shawn Jones and Liam Darcy scored 14 apiece for St. George’s.

Medical Lake 65, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: Lebo Holloway scored 16 points, Gabe Smith added 14 and the Cardinals (8-3) beat the visiting Broncos (4-7). Brody Boness led LRS with 10 points.

Northeast 1B

Northport 63, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 52: Pete Beardslee scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and and the visiting Mustangs (7-3) beat the Wildcats (0-2). Eli Katich and Kallen Maioho scored 18 points apiece for WCK.

Girls

Nonleague

St. George’s 61, Riverside 21: Kalea Schlenker scored 17 points and the Dragons (5-5) beat the visiting Rams (1-10). Ava Montgomery led Riverside with six points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 55, Medical Lake 32: Zoe Galbreath scored 25 points and the visiting Broncos (6-4) beat the Cardinals (4-5). Kadence Endres scored 10 points for Medical Lake.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 59, Davenport 49: Julianna Pope scored 19 points and the Crusaders (9-2, 4-1) beat the Gorillas (9-2, 3-2). Glenna Soliday scored 20 points for Davenport.

Liberty 72, Upper Columbia 18: Jordyn Jeske scored 16 points, Molly Domrese added 15 and the visiting Lancers (8-3, 2-1) beat the Lions (3-3, 0-2).