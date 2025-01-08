GSL roundup: Mead boys, girls basketball sweeps Mt. Spokane in rivalry games; Cheney, Shadle Park wrestling post wins

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Mead 63, Mt. Spokane 62: Nash Dunham scored 19 points, Karson Maze added 14 and the Panthers (7-3) edged the visiting Wildcats (7-5) in their annual nonleague rivalry game. Jaden Ghoreishi led Mt. Spokane with 18 points, Lucas Dickau had 14 and Nalu Vargas added 12.

Girls basketball

Mead 64, Mt. Spokane 48: Gracie Wenkheimer scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and the Panthers (5-4) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-6). Addison Wells Morrison added 11 points for Mead. Karis Santucci led Mt. Spokane with 21 points and Abby Priddy had 11.

Wrestling GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 39, Mt Spokane 28: Trenton Moore (215 pounds), Gauge Seubert (285) and Camron Bogle (132) won by pin and the Blackhawks (2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-1). Jayson Bonnett (144) and Grayson Slatter (126) had pins for Mt. Spokane.

Shadle Park 42, Central Valley 28: Kane Johnson (285), Lucas Horner (113) and Tyrese Guzman (157) won by pin and the Highlanders (1-2) beat the visiting Bears (0-2). Braxton Beard (144) and Wally Palmer (215) won by pin for CV.

Ridgeline 54, Ferris 27: Preston Wentling (215), Carson Atwood (113) and Owen VanRossum (138) won by pin and the Falcons (2-1) downed the visiting Saxons (1-2). Paul Cassel (285) and Taylor Mauss (120) won for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 47, Lewis and Clark 29: Three consecutive pins by Lawrence Jackson (165), Harrison Crooks (175) and Ryan Findlater (190) pushed the Bullpups (1-2) over the visiting Tigers (0-4). Radley Sahagian (126) and Kadyn Norris (132) won for LC.

GSL 2A

East Valley 72, Pullman 12: Hunter Nicholson (157), Tyler Grant (215) and Joseph Seamone (126) won by pin and the visiting Knights (1-1) beat the Greyhounds (1-2). Samuel Sears (285) won by pin for Pullman.

West Valley 61, North Central 15: Simeon Mattingly (138), Matthew Duffie (215) and Jacob Sanchez (285) won by pin and the Eagles (3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-3). Riley Hemminger (157) won by pin for NC.

Clarkston 45, Rogers 35: Justyn Watters (285), Casey Kimball (113) and Ryan Marksmeier (126) won by pin and the Bantams (2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-2). William Athos (165) and Adam Tonnemaker (175) had pins for Rogers.