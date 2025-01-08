The 2025 SAG Awards nominations are out. Here’s the full list

By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Awards season marches on — and “Wicked” has proven to be popular indeed.

The nominations for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday, with the gravity-defying musical helmed by Jon M. Chu leading the pack among the film nominees.

“Wicked” earned five overall nods, including cast in a motion picture and individual recognition for Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Fellow nominees for motion picture ensemble “A Complete Unknown” and “Emilia Pérez” followed with four nominations apiece.

On the television side, “Shōgun,” which cleaned up at Sunday’s Golden Globes, continues its dominance. The Emmy-winning historical drama also nabbed five nominations, including for ensemble and for actors Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada.

On Tuesday, the Screen Actors Guild canceled its planned live presentation of the nominations amid the multiple wildfires that have burned more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings across L.A. County. Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch had been slated to make the announcement along with SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

The 2025 SAG Awards will be held Feb. 23. Kristen Bell will host the live telecast, to be streamed on Netflix. The complete list of nominees is below.

Motion picture

Performance by a cast in a motion picture

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“The Fall Guy”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Television

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Bridgerton”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Performance by a female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Penguin”

“Shōgun”