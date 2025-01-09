Aspen Kye honors local music scene, celebrates 30 years of life this weekend at Hamilton Studios

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Aspen Kye grew up on music in Spokane, and all these years later she’ll be celebrating her 30th birthday with one of the biggest shows of her career.

As her mother puts it, Kye “came out of the womb singing and dancing.”

It was common practice for young Kye to design an entire musical show or play, make paper tickets and “force” her family to sit down and endure her antics. It also wasn’t long before her parents’ taste in music, ranging from Pink Floyd to Joni Mitchell, began to stick out and piano lessons inevitably arrived around age 6.

As her teenage years neared, Kye’s family moved from Colorado Springs to Spokane. Into middle and high school, she took to choir and taught herself the guitar.

“You can’t really take a piano to the woods,” Kye said with a laugh. “It’s not as accessible.”

It was also during high school, which was split between Lewis and Clark High School and Havermale Alternative School, that Kye truly found inspiration for her own music.

It was during this time she began to write her own lyrics and melodies, a process that was fostered by Havermale (now known as the Community School) and her year within Evergreen State College’s music and dance programs.

Kye frequented the now-closed Empyrean (where the Big Dipper resides) and watched live performers in the cafe-esque setting. Kye remembers seeing longtime local group Flying Spiders during a free show at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

“That was one of the first times I ever saw live music and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I want to do that,’ ” Kye said.

Sure enough, she played her first show at the Big Dipper in 2014. Today, she is one of the most consistent performers in the Inland Northwest and is known for her original music of the neo-soul sound.

Another difference is Kye’s day to day as she balances motherhood, work and music.

When begged the question of “how,” her response was quick and easy.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I’ll let you know when I figure that out.”

After all these years, music still has the same powerful effects as it did during her youth, although now Kye’s performances hold more meaning beyond herself.

“It’s gotten me through the darkest times of my life,” Kye said. “If there’s one person that’s listening that hears something that resonates with them and they can just not feel alone for a second, then for me, my job is done.”

Saturday night, hours before she turns 30, Kye will be ringing in her new decade of life with a full-band show at Hamilton Studios’ Listening Room. And although a birthday such as this is an exciting one, there’s something about a grand piano she can’t wait for just a little bit more.

“It’s my first performance on an actual grand piano, and as a piano player that’s my dream,” Kye said.