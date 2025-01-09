GSL roundup: Mead wrestling cruises to win; University, Central Valley add victories

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 68, Cheney 4: Braeden Harvey (285), Ethan Harvey (215) and James Mason (132) won by pin, and the visiting Panthers (5-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-1). Jackson Syron (150) scored a major decision for Cheney.

Central Valley 56, Lewis and Clark 14: Wally Palmer (285), Jesiah Smith (106) and Devin Gaipo (120) won by pin, and the Bears (1-2) downed the Tigers (0-5). Erik Roggenbauer (150) won by pin for LC.

University 56, Shadle Park 19: Czar Quintanilla (126), Samuel Thomas (165) and Ryan Sulpizio won by pin, and the Titans (3-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (1-3). Tyrese Guzman (157) won by major decision for Shadle.

Mt. Spokane 37, Ferris 34: Beau Tampien (285), Nathan Akers (165) and Matthew House (157) won by pin, and the Wildcats (3-1) edged the visiting Saxons (1-3). Taylor Mauss (120) and Aden Willis (175) earned pins for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 39, Ridgeline 38: Ryan Findlater (190) sealed the win with a fall to cap off a comeback, and the Bullpups (2-2) edged the visiting Falcons (2-2. Samuel Kincaid (150) and Noah Holman (157) added wins for G-Prep. Torren Northcutt (132) won by pin for Ridgeline.