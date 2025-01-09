Man accused of shooting at SUV in apparent Post Falls road rage

A 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man is accused of shooting at an SUV in an apparent road rage incident Wednesday night on Interstate 90 in Post Falls, according to Idaho State Police.

A 40-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen SUV called 911 at about 9:40 p.m. to report “a possible road rage situation involving a potential weapons offense” that happened on I-90 near milepost 6 in the Post Falls area, police said in a news release.

Troopers contacted the woman on an I-90 off -ramp and found a bullet hole on the front passenger-side door, troopers said. The bullet traveled through the door into the front passenger seat.

A short time after that, the suspect’s white Nissan Rogue was determined to be in the area of Summit Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department worked in conjunction with ISP to locate the driver, whose name was not released, and arrest him, ISP said. Police removed a firearm from the man.

The man was taken to the Kootenai Jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, aggravated assault and DUI.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact ISP at (208) 209-8620.