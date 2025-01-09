Washington State women tied for first in WCC after 66-57 win over Saint Mary’s

From staff reports

Improved shooting and dominating rebounding carried the Washington State women to a big 66-57 comeback win over Saint Mary’s in a West Coast Conference basketball game Thursday in Moraga, California.

The victory moves the Cougars (10-7, 5-1 WCC) into a first-place tie with San Francisco (8-7, 5-1), which was the last remaining unbeaten conference team until Oregon State (8-9, 4-2) topped the Dons 64-57, also Thursday.

WSU shot 34.4% from the field in the first half and trailed 36-31 at halftime. But the Cougars warmed up in the second half, making 12 of 27 shots (44.4%).

The comeback started in the third quarter. The Cougars outscored the Gaels 20-9 in the period to take a 51-45 lead into the fourth.

WSU enjoyed its biggest lead at 59-47. The Cougars outrebounded the Gaels (8-7, 4-2) 42-26 including 17 offensive rebounds and a 15-2 advantage on second-chance points.

Eleonora Villa led WSU with 16 points, Jenna Villa had 14, Tara Wallack scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and Alex Covill had all 10 of hers in the first half. Dayana Mendes led with eight rebounds and Wallack had seven.

The Cougars have a short turnaround, hosting Gonzaga (9-8, 4-2) on Saturday at noon.