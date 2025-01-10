GSL roundup: Karson Maze scores 19 to lead Mead Boys past Lewis and Clark; Brynn McGaughy propels Central Valley Girls over Shadle

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Mead 69, Lewis and Clark 48: Karson Maze scored 19 points, and the visiting Panthers (8-3, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (2-11, 0-1). Gus Gehn scored 15 points for LC.

Mt. Spokane 62, Ridgeline 38: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 17 points, and the visiting Wildcats (8-5, 1-0) beat the Falcons (4-7, 0-1). Caden Andreas scored 16 points for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 71, Shadle Park 31: Orland Axton scored 18 points, and the Bears (6-6, 2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-9, 0-1). Carson Eickstadt scored 14 points for the Highlanders.

Ferris 57, Cheney 56 (OT): Luke Roland scored 17 points and added six rebounds as the Saxons (5-7, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-8, 0-1). Juleon Horyst scored 21 points, and Grayson Burton made 4 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Cheney.

GSL 2A

North Central 58, Clarkston 52: Makai Daniels scored 13 points, Elijah Wright added 12 and the visiting Wolfpack (9-4, 3-1) beat the Bantams (5-7, 1-2). Niko Ah Hi led Clarkston with 17 points.

East Valley at Deer Park: here

West Valley 57, Pullman 47: Will Busse scored 17 points, Kaya Seyhanli added 15 and the visiting Eagles (10-1, 4-0) beat the Greyhounds (7-4, 2-1). Daniel Kwon led Pullman with 21 points.

Girls GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 89, Shadle Park 20: Brynn McGaughy scored 15 points, and the Bears (11-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-8, 0-1). Drae Domebo, Gabbie Wilson and Eden Sander added 14 points apiece for CV. Makenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 13 points.

Mead at Lewis and Clark: here

Ridgeline 67, Mt. Spokane 30: Madi Crowley scored 23 points, and the Falcons (9-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-7, 0-1). Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 11 points.

Ferris 70, Cheney 41: Brooke Chisholm scored 19 points, and the Saxons (4-8, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-8, 0-1). Isabell Weed led Cheney with 12 points.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 81, North Central 31: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 23 points, and the Bantams (10-2, 3-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (2-10, 2-2). Arkayla Brown led NC with 13 points.

Deer Park 58, East Valley 12: Ashlan Bryant scored 18 points, and the Stags (8-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Knights (2-8, 0-2). Weather Salinas-Taylor scored seven points for the Knights.

Pullman 50, West Valley 36: Grace Kuhle scored 22 points, and the Greyhounds (6-5, 1-2) beat the visiting Eagles (6-5, 2-2). Avery Spunich led West Valley with 11 points.