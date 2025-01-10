Small school roundup: Lind-Ritzville’s Zoe Galbreath goes for 50; Avi West scores 27 points in NWC boys win

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 59, Liberty 55: Zoe Galbreath scored 50 points, with five 3-pointers and 7 of 8 at the line, and the Broncos (8-4, 2-0) defeated the visiting Lancers (8-4, 2-2). Jordan Jeske led Liberty with 12 points.

Reardan 59, Newport 21: The visiting Screaming Eagles (11-1, 6-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-8, 1-4).

St. George’s 51, Chewelah 13: The visiting Dragons (5-8, 2-3) beat the Cougars (1-11, 0-5).

Northeast 1B

Pomeroy 59, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 13: Carmen Fruh scored 12 points, and the Pirates (7-4, 4-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (1-10, 1-7). Alexa Brewer scored five points for the Eagles.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Chesterton Academy 43: Emma Brummett scored 21 points and the Warriors (7-4, 5-1) beat the visiting Knights (5-4, 2-2). Naomi Hartman led Chesterton Academy with 16 points.

Inchelium 53, Curlew 41: The Hornets (9-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Cougars (7-2, 3-2).

Northport 56, Republic 43: The Mustangs (4-7, 2-3) beat the visiting Tigers (8-3, 4-2).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 74, Springdale 12: The Wildcats (6-2, 3-2) beat the visiting Chargers (0-10, 0-6).

Oakesdale 55, Colton 33: The Nighthawks (8-3, 7-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-5, 4-4).

Garfield-Palouse 81, Waitsburg 11: The Vikings (9-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-8 1-7).

Dayton 42, Tekoa-Rosalia 32: The Bulldogs (10-3, 5-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (5-7, 2-6).

Nonleague

Valley Christian 49, Selkirk 36: Leana Obremok scored 17 points and the visiting Panthers (4-9) beat the Rangers (8-6).

Northwest Christian 56, Riverside 22: Kaitlyn Waters scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Crusaders (10-2) beat the Rams (1-12). Kaylee Winterroth scored nine points for Riverside.

Okanogan 65, Colville 64: The Bulldogs (6-5) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-4).

Boys

Nonleague

Northwest Christian 71, Riverside 38: Avi West scored 27 points and the visiting Crusaders (10-3) defeated the Rams (7-4). Justin Gaffaney scored 14 points for the Rams.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50: JJ Hodl scored 16 points and the visiting Lancers (5-7, 3-1) beat the Broncos (4-8, 0-2). Cameron Boness made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for LRS.

Reardan 62, Newport 26: Jakari Singleton scored 13 points and the visiting Screaming Eagles (11-1, 6-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-10, 0-5). Hank Kirkwood scored 11 points for Newport.

Chewelah 59, St. George’s 44: The Cougars (3-8, 2-3) beat the visiting Dragons (6-7, 2-3).

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Chesterton Academy 27: Josh Booker scored 22 points and the Warriors (10-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Knights (2-6, 1-4).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 78, Springdale 33: Kallen Maioho scored 31 points and the Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) beat the visiting Chargers (2-10, 0-6).

Cusick 73, Columbia (Hunters) 32: The Panthers (9-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Lions (0-10, 0-5).

Pomeroy 59, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14: The Pirates (5-6, 4-2) beat the visiting Eagles (5-8, 4-4).

Oakesdale 70, Colton 23: The Nighthawks (7-3, 6-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-10, 0-8).

Inchelium 84, Curlew 32: The Hornets (9-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Cougars (7-2, 3-2).

Garfield-Palouse 71, Waitsburg 36: The Vikings (8-3, 8-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-8, 2-6).

Valley Christian, Selkirk:

Dayton 57, Tekoa-Rosalia 38: The Bulldogs (7-6, 5-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-10, 2-6).

Northport 74, Republic 38: The Mustangs (8-3, 5-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-7, 2-4).

Odessa, Wellpinit:

Nonleague

Valley Christian 63, Selkirk 62: Noah Burns scored 30 points and the visiting Panthers (9-4) defeated the Rangers (5-8).

Okanogan 96, Colville 63: The Bulldogs (9-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-6).