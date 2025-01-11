Small school roundup: Jakari Singleton leads Reardan boys over Medical Lake; Ella Johnson lifts Kettle Falls girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Nonleague

Reardan 91, Medical Lake 49: Jakari Singleton scored 19 points, Justin Vaughn had 17 and the Screaming Eagles (12-1, 8-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (9-4, 0-1). Rysen Soliday added 15 points for Reardan. Gabe Smith scored 15 points for Medical Lake.

Lakeside 69, Brewster 36: Tanner Cummings scored 15 points, Clay Hansen and Adam Edwards added 14 apiece, and the Eagles (8-5) defeated the visiting Bears (2-11) in a nonleague game on Friday. Fabian Nava led Brewster with seven points.

Omak 69, Kettle Falls 58: Taegen Mullin scored 38 points and the visiting Pioneers (6-8) beat the Bulldogs (2-8). Mace Thivierge scored 23 points and Talan Fisher added 18 for Kettle Falls.

Riverside 68, Newport 49: The visiting Rams (8-4) beat the Grizzlies (0-11).

Northeast 2B

Freeman 60, Asotin 18: The visiting Scotties (9-2, 3-0) defeated the Panthers (8-3, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B South league game on Saturday.

Colfax 67, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: Adrik Jenkin scored 19 points, Caleb Lustig added 13 and the Bulldogs (10-1) defeated the visiting Broncos (4-9) in an NE2B game on Saturday. Cameron Boness led LRS with 10 points.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk 90, Columbia (Hunters) 47: Keaton Arrastio scored 28 points and the visiting Rangers (6-8, 4-3) defeated the Lions (0-11, 0-6). Bud Ward and Able Apodaca scored 16 points apiece for the Lions.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 66, Chesterton Academy 50: Kallen Maioho scored 28 and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 2-3) beat the Knights (1-5, 1-4). Philip Boevy scored 16, Sean Conway added 15 for Chesterton Academy.

Northport 80, Curlew 31: The visiting Mustangs (10-3, 6-0) defeated the Cougars (1-11, 1-6).

Inchelium 68, Republic 46: The visiting Hornets (5-2, 4-1) beat the Tigers (3-5, 1-3).

Odessa 52, Valley Christian 45: The Tigers (7-7, 4-3) defeated the visiting Panthers (9-5, 4-3).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 77, Springdale 36: The visiting Warriors (11-1, 6-1) beat the Chargers (2-11, 0-7).

Southeast 1B

Colton 54, Waitsburg 50: Wyatt Baysinger scored 14 points, Tanner Baerlocher added 13 and the visiting Wildcats (1-8, 1-6) beat the Cardinals (3-6, 2-4). TJ Gleason scored 16 points for Waitsburg. Colton outscored Waitsburg 38-23 in the second half to complete the comeback.

Garfield-Palouse 71, Dayton 17: The visiting Vikings (7-8, 5-4) beat the Bulldogs (9-3, 9-0).

Oakesdale 70, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 40: The visiting Nighthawks (8-4, 7-2) beat the Eagles (5-8,4-5).

Pomeroy 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 39: The visiting Pirates (7-5) beat the Timberwolves (1-12, 1-8).

Girls basketball

Nonleague

Newport 42, Riverside 33: Emma Crabtree scored 14 points and the visiting Grizzlies (3-8) defeated the Rams (1-13). Kaylee Winterroth led Riverside with 13 points.

Reardan 51, Medical Lake 17: Chaysn Waters scored 13 points, Emerson Sprecher added 10 and the Screaming Eagles (12-1, 9-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (4-8, 0-1).

Kettle Falls 58, Omak 47: Ella Johnson scored 18 points, Ryenna Pfeffer added 13 and the Bulldogs (6-4) beat the visiting Pioneers (7-6). Jonnie Soderberg led Omak with 12 points.

Brewster 55, Lakeside 51: The visiting Lions (9-4) beat the Bears (6-6).

Northeast 2B

Freeman 71, Asotin 32: Taylee Phelps scored 35 points, with three 3-pointers and going 10 of 11 at the line, and the visiting Scotties (6-3, 2-0) beat the Panthers (2-6, 0-3). Georgia Schaefer led Asotin with 14 points.

Colfax 67, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: The visiting Broncos (9-4, 3-1) beat the Bulldogs (6-5, 3-1).

Northeast 1B

Northport 48, Curlew 46: Kylie Colton scored 16 points, Alexus Stark added 10 and the visiting Mustangs (4-5, 2-3) got past the Cougars (6-2, 2-2). Theia Grady led Curlew with 13 points.

Inchelium 66, Republic 35: The visiting Hornets (10-0,5-0) beat the Tigers (11-3, 5-3).

Odessa 59, Valley Christian 29: The Tigers (5-8, 2-5) defeated the visiting Panthers (4-10 1-6).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46, Springdale 8: The visiting Warriors (8-4, 6-1) beat the Chargers (0-10, 0-8).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 51, Chesterton Academy 33: The visiting Wildcats (7-4) beat the Knights (7-5, 4-4).

Southeast 1B

Colton 64, Waitsburg 27: Ella Nollmeyer scored 20 points, and the visiting Wildcats (5-5, 5-4) defeated the Cardinals (2-10, 1-8). Alyssa Hollingsworth scored 20 points for the Cardinals.

Pomeroy 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 39: Kendyll Potoshnik, Taylor Gilbert and Reagan McKeirnan scored eight points each and the visiting Pirates (8-4, 5-2) defeated the Timberwolves (5-8, 2-7). Avery Blank led TR with 13 points.

Garfield-Palouse 60, Dayton 13: The visiting Vikings (11-1, 9-0) beat the Bulldogs (10-5,5-4).

Oakesdale 75, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 16: The visiting Nighthawks (9-3, 8-2) beat the Eagles (0-13, 0-9).