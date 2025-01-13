Body found in Cheney, authorities investigating

A body was found Sunday in Cheney.

Cheney police and fire departments responded to a report of an unattended death around 1:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Betz Road, the Cheney Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the person is a man and have not released his age or name. The department said the investigation into the death is open and no further information would be released on Monday.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity .

“During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident,” police said in the news release.