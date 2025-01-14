Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to our monthly letters column. Flu season in the United States peaks during December, January and February, so please take precautions. We recently wrote about several common respiratory illnesses, including influenza, whooping cough, COVID-19 and pneumonia. We also discussed how to protect those around you when you’re ill. If you missed any of these, or would like a refresher, check out our archives. And now, your letters.

• In a column about whooping cough, we wrote about the importance of vaccines. These are DTaP and Tdap, each of which protects against whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus. DTaP is recommended for children and infants younger than 7. Tdap, a booster, is for children 7 years and older, adolescents and adults. As a reader pointed out in his letter, it is important for an infant’s caregivers to be current on the Tdap booster. “You could have mentioned that pregnant women should be vaccinated with Tdap to help protect newborns,” he wrote. “And new dads and grandparents who are potential babysitters for a newborn should also have a Tdap booster.” We appreciate the chance to expand on vaccine recommendations. Because whooping cough is a particular danger to infants and young children, everyone who spends time with an infant should be current on whooping cough vaccines and boosters.

• We recently wrote about the importance of good-quality sleep and shared strategies that some people find helpful. One is the use of sound machines, which can create a soothing environment and mask disruptive noise. We heard from a reader who wondered about safety. “I read that listening to the same sound for very long could be bad for your hearing,” he wrote. “Do you have some information about that?” The primary safety concern when using a sound machine is volume. The repetition of the same sound, when played at a safe volume, does not pose a danger. Although an official standard for volume has not been set, the general consensus is that for infants and children, a sound machine should never exceed 50 decibels. For adults, below 60 decibels is considered optimal. The machines should be located at least 7 feet away from the sleeper.

• A reader concerned with the effects of an enlarged prostate wondered about a stent as a possible treatment. “As men get older and the prostate enlarges, it causes urinary flow and other problems,” he wrote. “I always wondered why it can’t be dealt with by the insertion of a stent at the point of restriction.” A stent is a small tube used to hold open a narrow or unstable anatomical passageway. Although the idea of a stent to prop open the urethra makes sense, in practice, a number of complications can occur. They can be uncomfortable, contribute to incontinence, cause an obstruction and become infected. Prostatic stents are used in specialized cases, but at this time, they are not considered a primary treatment.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to read and respond to these columns. We appreciate your feedback and look forward to hearing from more of you.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.