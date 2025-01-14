GSL roundup: Emma Myers paces Ridgeline girls over Gonzaga Prep; Jack Del Mese sparks University boys over Cheney

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls 4A/3A

Ridgeline 61, Gonzaga Prep 43: Emma Myers scored 24 points and the Falcons (11-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (9-4, 1-1). Kara Wilson and Belle Hernandez scored 10 points apiece for G-Prep.

Mead 79, Ferris 48: Addison Wells Morrison scored 23 points and the Panthers (7-4, 2-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-9, 1-1). Kayla Jones made her season debut in return from injury to lead Ferris with 14 points.

University 69, Cheney 31: Cam Roberts led four in double figures with 19 points and the Titans (5-6, 1-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-9, 0-2). Mairyn O’Regan led Cheney with nine points.

Lewis and Clark 47, Shadle Park 37: Olivia Baird scored 17 points and the Tigers (8-6, 1-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (4-9, 0-2). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 13 points.

2A

Deer Park 61, Clarkston 45: Ashlan Bryant scored 19 points, Jacey Boesel added 16 points and the visiting Stags (9-0, 4-0) beat the Bantams (10-3, 3-1). Brooklyn Coe added 15 points for Deer Park. Reese deGroot led Clarkston with 12 points.

Pullman 70, North Central 31: River Sykes scored 21 points and the visiting Greyhounds (7-6, 2-2) beat the Wolfpack (2-11, 2-3). Arkayla Brown had eight points for NC.

East Valley 32, Rogers 31: JC Weger and Weather Salinas-Taylor scored 13 points apiece and the visiting Knights (3-8, 1-2) beat the Pirates (1-9, 0-4). LaDrea Gray had nine points for Rogers.

Nonleague

Freeman 43, West Valley 40: Rylee Russell scored 22 points, Taylee Phelps added 13 and the visiting Scotties (9-3) defeated the Eagles (6-6). Willow Burrill scored 16 points, and Brynlee Ordinario added 10 for West Valley.

Boys 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 69, Ridgeline 64: Brogan Howell scored 18 points and the visiting Bullpups (12-2, 2-0) beat the Falcons (4-9, 0-2). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 23 points.

Mead 72, Ferris 62: Bryce Lynd scored 16 points, Karson Maze added 14 and the Panthers (9-2) beat the Saxons (5-8). Beruke Weledsenbet led the Saxons with 20 points.

University 75, Cheney 62: Jack Del Mese scored 31 points and the visiting Titans (3-9, 1-2) beat the Blackhawks (4-9, 0-2). Julean Horyst led Cheney with 20 points.

Lewis and Clark 62, Shadle Park 50: Porter Pearson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the Tigers (3-11, 1-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-10, 0-2). Joshua Milette scored 14 points for Shadle Park.

2A

Pullman 67, North Central 63 (2OT): Daniel Kwon scored 18 points, including a pair of free throws to ice it, and the visiting Greyhounds (8-4, 3-1) beat the Wolfpack (8-6, 3-2) in double overtime. Cade Rogers had 14 points while Gavyn Dealy and Vaughn Holstad added 13 apiece for Pullman. Makai Daniels led NC with 20 points and Isaac Williams added 13.

Clarkston 69, Deer Park 43: Niko Ah Hi scored 16 points and the Bantams (6-7, 2-2) beat the visiting Stags (2-9, 0-4). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 15 points.

Nonleague

Freeman 47, West Valley 44: Colton Wells scored 19 points and the visiting Scotties (10-2, 4-0) beat the Eagles (10-2, 4-1). Noah Willard led WV with 16 points.