Small school roundup: Macey Shamblin leads Northwest Christian girls to win over St. George’s; Davenport boys defeat Newport

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from Eastern Washington.

Girls

2B

Northwest Christian 72, St. George’s 31: Macey Shamblin scored 18 points and the visiting Crusaders (11-2, 5-1) beat the Dragons (6-8, 3-3).

Davenport 58, Newport 25: The Gorillas (11-2, 4-2) beat the Grizzlies (3-9, 1-5).

Reardan 56, Colville 39: The Screaming Eagles (13-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-5).

Kettle Falls 65, Chewelah 10: Ella Johnson scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (8-4, 2-4) beat the visiting Cougars (1-12, 0-6).

1B

Touchet 42, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 35: The Redhawks (1-9) beat the visiting Eagles (0-14).

Colfax 45, Upper Columbia Academy 23: The visiting Bulldogs (7-6, 3-1) beat the Lions (3-5, 0-4).

Valley Christian 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 46: he visiting Panthers (4-9, 2-4) beat the Warriors (8-5, 6-2).

Inchelium 51, Selkirk 31: The Hornets (11-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Rangers (8-7, 2-5).

Nonleague

Liberty 55, Lakeside 30: Tyla Tiegs scored 17 points and the Lancers (9-4) beat the visiting Eagles (6-8). Macy Cummings scored 8 points for Lakeside.

Boys

2B

Davenport 58, Newport 55: Bennett Wagner scored 21 points and the Gorillas (7-6, 4-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-12, 0-6). Hank Kirkwood and Austin Owen scored 17 points apiece for Newport.

Reardan 96, Colville 61: The visiting Screaming Eagles (13-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (6-6).

Kettle Falls 51, Chewelah 37: Talan Fisher scored 21 points and the Bulldogs (4-8, 2-4) beat the visiting Cougars (3-9, 2-4). Ryan McMillan scored 26 points for Chewelah.

Northwest Christian 69, St. George’s 35: Avi West scored 22 points and the visiting Crusaders (11-3, 5-1) beat the Dragons (6-8, 2-4).

1B

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 61, Touchet 36: The visiting Eagles (6-8) beat the Redhawks (3-9)

Colfax 70, Upper Columbia Academy 27: The visiting Bulldogs (12-1, 4-0) beat the Lions (4-10, 0-4).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Valley Christian 39: Josh Booker and Max Grindy scored 20 points apiece and the Warriors (12-1, 7-1) beat the visiting Panthers (10-5, 4-3).

Inchelium 63, Selkirk 53: Cade Bradshaw scored 14 points and the Hornets (10-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Rangers (6-9, 4-4). Porter Larson scored 13 points for Selkirk.

Nonleague

Liberty 54, Lakeside 49: Hunter Carter led Liberty with 21 points, JJ Hodl and Jack Johnson added 10 apiece and the Lancers (6-7) defeated the visiting Eagles (8-6). Clay Hansen scored 12 points for Lakeside.

Liberty Christian 60, Garfield-Palouse 55: The Patriots (8-4) beat the visiting Vikings (9-4).