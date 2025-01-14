Woman sentenced to probation for harassment in Spokane Valley church vandalism: ‘You can be someone who expresses love for humanity going forward’

One of the four young adults accused of vandalizing Veradale United Church of Christ two summers ago with an apparent anti-gay message pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended misdemeanor charge of harassment.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren sentenced Katherine S.N. Blycker, 23, Tuesday to two years of unsupervised probation and 40 hours of community service for her role in apparent anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism at the church on June 25, 2023.

Blycker was initially charged with suspicion of a felony hate crime offense, a charge her alleged co-conspirators Brigid A. Shannon, 22; John D. Rhodes, 22; and Jacob C. Easton, 23, face. Those three defendants are scheduled for trial next month.

Rev. Gen Heywood arrived at the church, 611 N. Progress Road in Spokane Valley, that June morning to find the congregation’s Pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags gone. Fuel sprayed on the church’s lawn spelled out “Lev 2013,” an apparent reference to Leviticus 20:13, a Bible verse often used to condemn gay people.

Heywood’s church is open and affirming, with a large portion of its members in the LGBTQ+ community.

Blycker told police nearly two months after the vandalism that she and the three others were involved in the vandalism, according to court documents.

Heywood told the court Tuesday that, in many ways, the school system let the defendants down because they did not have the restraint necessary to know when their actions harmed other people.

“I refuse to be enemies with those who have harmed us and yet, since this incident, I struggle with how to keep the vulnerable in my community safe,” Heywood said.

She said the four defendants did not act alone.

“They come out of a support system that tells them that what they did was OK and maybe even encouraged,” Heywood said. “This continues with the current culture’s approval of hate toward some people and approval of acts of hate from some people. Even the experience of a plea deal to minimize the wrong done looks like a type of encouragement to those who act with hate.”

She said she prays the judicial system exposes the defendants to a culture of restraint and makes them distance themselves from the ideology behind their actions.

“I hope that this experience helps them choose a better way for their lives,” Heywood said.

Holding back tears, Blycker said she was regretful for her actions and does not have any discrimination in her heart.

“I am ashamed of my actions and how it’s reflected on my character,” she said.

Kara Hill, Blycker’s attorney, said her client was raised in a Christian home and church and has a clean criminal record.

She said the young National Guard member was sanctioned and facing expulsion from Washington State University.

Bjelkengren acknowledged that the military and educational consequences she’s facing are greater than any jail time, and she will suffer those consequences for years to come.

She said Blycker’s actions destroyed the safety and security of the congregation and minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Bjelkengren said she was happy to hear Blycker say the incident created a change in her heart and hoped she can become someone who loves humanity instead of hating it.

“A change of heart demonstrates, hopefully, a change in conduct going forward,” Bjelkengren said.

She said she believed the incident was a learning experience and acknowledged her youthfulness.

“This can be something you put behind,” she said. “You can be someone who expresses love for humanity going forward in your life.”

The sentence was recommended by the prosecution and defense.