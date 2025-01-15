1902 Coffee Co. in Airway Heights continues Stimson family legacy

By Megan Dhein For The Spokesman-Review

When Gracelynn Stimson decided she wanted to open 1902 Coffee Co., a coffee stand in Airway Heights, she followed the procedure typical to starting a business. She applied for applicable permits, came up with a business plan, and presented it to her money lender. Where her story veers from the typical is all in the timing: Stimson was a student at Medical Lake High School when she applied for her permit.

“We opened the business, and my parents had to open the business name for me because I was 17, and then once I turned 18, they changed it into my name, just so we could get the ball rolling,” Stimson said. “So yeah, I’m 20 years old.”

Stimson worked for coffee shops throughout high school, first at Starbucks, and then Blissful Blends, in Spokane Valley. But coffee wasn’t her first plan.

“I did Running Start through high school, and my long-term plan forever and ever was to go to vet school,” Stimson said. “That was my dead-set plan, but then I did Running Start and I was like, ‘I don’t know if college is for me.’ ”

Stimson had the example of her small business owner parents, who own Stimson Contracting, also in Airway Heights.

She applied for the permit on Oct. 21, 2021, and opened her doors exactly three years later. A big part of the delay was the roundabout construction on U.S. Highway 2 at Lyons Road.

“I couldn’t get my Airway Heights permit until they’re done,” Stimson said. But 1902 was built on land leased from her parents, allowing 1902 Coffee Co. to sit on the same parcel as Stimson Contracting. Stimson’s parents also helped with the build.

“I grew up this way, though my parents helped us,” said Angela Stimson, Gracelynn’s mother and co-owner of Stimson Contracting. “So, the business that we’re sitting on right now – I bought this property from my parents. We thought we’d just do the same for her because we had a great location, perfect location for a coffee shop, and that’s what she wanted to do. So, it just went hand in hand.”

Angela is thankful her mother – Gracelynn’s grandma Donna – is able to see the next generation small business in their family. The stand, “1902,” was named after the birth year of Gracelynn’s great-grandma and namesake, Grace.

“I actually never really got to know her,” Gracelynn said. “That’s why I wanted to give back to her. I’m really close with my grandmother, which it’s her mom.”

For the coffee itself, Stimson went to Cravens Coffee Co. to create a blend specifically for 1902.

“It’s medium blend, super smooth, and then we are really popular for a cool brew so far,” Gracelynn said. “It’s called a Tank’s Toddy. All my drink names are named after my animals.”

Gracelynn has a dog and horses. Angela is proud of her daughter, but not surprised that she was eager to take on this responsibility. Gracelynn grew up competing in horseback competitions.

“Growing up in the sport she did was a big game-changer personality-wise for her,” Angela said. “Any time that you’re in any kind of livestock sport, it’s not just the sport. You have an actual heartbeat that you’re having to take care of, too.

“She learned very early on that it’s not just her and her sports bag, it’s her and her horse and her horse’s feet. It’s not just packing up a bag. You actually have a life that you’re taking care of too so I think that had a lot to do with it.”

Gracelynn said she put an emphasis on healthy options for her food menu, including items like protein balls and oat bowls. The stand also serves burritos, bagels, sandwiches and wraps.

“I grew up in a small business family, and I’ve always wanted to do my own thing,” Gracelynn said.

If you go 1902 Coffee Co. Where: 11515 W. U.S. Highway 2 When: 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Phone: (509) 979-1535