Americana artist Colter Wall sells out First Interstate Center for the Arts

From staff reports

Colter Wall will be leaving his Saskatchewan ranch to play one of his select shows of the year in Spokane.

Wall quickly became one of the leading country-folk/Americana with his debut EP, “Imaginary Appalachia,” in 2015. The project features tracks like “Sleeping on the Blacktop” and “The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie.”

Since then, he has released four albums, including his 2017 self-titled full-length debut and his latest, “Little Songs,” in 2024.

Wall is known for his authentic, classic sound and other songs like “Kate McCannon,” “Fraulein” featuring Tyler Childers, “Evangelina,” as well as covers of Marty Robbins’ “Big Iron” and Rex Allen’s “Cowpoke.”

Wall and his band, the Scary Prairie Boys, will be playing a sold-out show Sunday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.