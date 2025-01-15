What to stream: Keeping up with the prolific output of Steven Soderbergh

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Since taking a short break from filmmaking about a decade ago, Steven Soderbergh has churned out films at a rapid clip, often using certain creative constraints to dabble in cinematic experimentation. He’s released eight feature films in the last eight years, in addition to work in television and theater, and he shows no signs of stopping, with a new film in theaters, “Presence,” this month, “Black Bag” on the horizon, and a new film “The Christophers” about to start filming.

While Soderbergh is known best for his films in the 1990s and 2000s like “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy and “Out of Sight,” his recent output has been fascinating and boundary-pushing in terms of style and storytelling, so it’s worth paying attention to his work from the last eight years, especially in case you missed it (he releases at such a clip that it can be hard to keep track of). Here’s where to stream all of his recent films.

Don’t miss the charming NASCAR heist caper “Logan Lucky” (2017), featuring Daniel Craig in his first Southern role (prior to his turn as detective Benoit Blanc), Adam Driver and Channing Tatum, with whom Soderbergh collaborated on the “Magic Mike” movies. This one is so fun. Stream it on Netflix or Kanopy.

He also secretly filmed the psychological thriller “Unsane” starring Claire Foy and Juno Temple, about a woman who finds herself in a mental institution after an experience with a stalker. Soderbergh shot the movie entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus. Stream it on Kanopy or rent it on other platforms.

Soderbergh graduated to the iPhone 8 for his 2019 basketball business drama “High Flying Bird,” written by “Moonlight” screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney. Andre Holland leads a large ensemble cast as a sports agent making a deal during the NBA lockout. Stream it on Netflix.

Also on Netflix, his political thriller “The Laundromat,” based on the book “Secrecy World” by Jake Bernstein, is about the leak of the Panama Papers. Written by Scott Z. Burns, the film boasts an all-star cast of Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright and Sharon Stone, among others.

Streep and Soderbergh reunited for the 2020 dramedy “Let Them All Talk,” a largely improvised film based on a treatment by Columbia University writing professor Deborah Eisenberg. Co-starring Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan and Lucas Hedges, the film was shot entirely on the ship the Queen Mary 2. Stream it on Max.

Soderbergh moved on to the 1950s crime thriller “No Sudden Move,” which was shot in Detroit in the fall of 2020 and released in 2021. Starring Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin, David Harbour, Julia Fox and more, the screenplay is by Ed Solomon, who collaborated with Soderbergh on the series “Mosaic.” Stream it on Max.

The prolific auteur tackled the pandemic with the Zoe Kravitz-starring thriller “Kimi,” which was written by David Koepp, and released in 2022. Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic tech worker confined during the pandemic. She monitors an Alexa-type speaker called Kimi, when she receives a recording of what sounds like a violent crime, and has to solve the mystery. Stream it on Max.

And in 2023, Soderbergh reunited with Tatum and friends for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” set in London, where Mike gets the stage production of his signature up across the pond, while dabbling in a romance with a wealthy benefactor (Salma Hayek). Stream this one on Max as well.

He has certainly stayed busy (there are multiple series and web series throughout his filmography during this time), and each project is worth checking out, so get streaming on the latest Soderbergh filmography.