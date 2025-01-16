Former Slayer guitarist Kerry King, now leading new band, brings metal sound to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Kerry King is bringing his thrash metal sound to Spokane during his solo tour.

King rose to fame as a co-founder of the legendary metal band Slayer. Over the band’s multi-decade history, King acted as a writer and co-lead guitarist for the band that erupted as one of the heaviest and most influential in early metal. They are known for tracks like “Raining Blood,” “South of Heaven,” “Seasons in the Abyss” and many more.

When the band chose to disband in 2019 (although they reunite for the occasional performance), King began to pursue his solo career.

In 2024, King released his debut solo album, “From Hell I Rise.” The 13-track project features tracks like the lead single, “Idle Hands,” as well as the second single, “Residue.”

On his North American Tour, King and his band will be playing the Spokane Tribe Casino on Friday. His band includes Mark Osegueda of Death Angel on vocals, former Vio-lence and Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders, and Slayer and former Testament, Forbidden and Exodus drummer Paul Bostaph.

Metal bands Municipal Waste and Alien Weaponry will open the night.

Tickets, $39, can be purchased through the Spokane Tribe Casino website or the AXS website.