Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jillian J. Wise and Maya J. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Gary Fox and Courtney L. Malaterre, both of Spokane.

Aiden J. Mead and Seriniety E. A. Sebesta, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel P. Griffin and Raven N. Wilkinson, both of Cheney.

Darwin A. L. Orellana and Jasmine E. Solis, both of Newport, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

iRE LLC v. Benjerman J. Karns, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Todd A. Rogalette, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Kobee Hogan, restitution of premises.

On-Top Realty v. Tera A. Kinkard, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. John Sesman, restitution of premises.

Hayford Village LLC v. Stacie Brown, restitution of premises.

Weiguo Liu v. Calvin Andrews, restitution of premises.

David Makin v. Robert and Peggy Scales and Police Strategies LLC, complaint for damages, defamation, tortious interference with contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Corie Garner v. Mia Rental Services 3 Inc., National Auto Sales and Service LLC, National Fleet Leasing LLC and Bulldog Spokane LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schillereff, Kenneth W. and Kimbrough, Kerri

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jacob J. Johnson, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

Roderick J. Thomas, 36; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James H. Munson, 51; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident and first-degree negligent driving.

Dayveon A. P. Cook, 19; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.

Anthony L. Kelley, 27; 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, drive by shooting, second-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

Sean M. Hurley, 46; 43 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Patrick D. S. Swartout, 18; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Katherine S. Blycker, 23; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Tiffany L. Neis, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree escape.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joey A. Boyd, 20; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and third-degree theft.

Edward A. Brandt, 33; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Daryus L. Culbert, 22; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving and hit and run of unattended property.

Sean M. Driver, 48; 146 days in jail, resisting arrest and obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Jason L. Ford, 56; 45 days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Zachary G. Gehret, 39; 30 days in jail, harassment.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Moses I. Korneychuk, 18; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Derek D. McLash, 44; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Christopher B. Meier, 33; 33 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and third-degree theft.

Marcus A. Nolan, 34; five days in jail converted to five days work crew, fourth-degree assault.

William J. Norris, 25; $750 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jacques M. Thibodeaux, 49; 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Georgena M. Wade, 48; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Duvinnes L. Bjaaland, 28; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brent A. Glass, 52; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.

Enrique A. Gonzales, 26; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Terrance L. Davis, 42; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Goran Kekic, 48; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Kevin J. Magnuson, 50; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.