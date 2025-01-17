GSL Roundup: Madi Crowley scores career-high 27 points for Ridgeline; Ferris boys use group effort to beat LC

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 77, Shadle Park 34: Madi Crowley scored a career-high 27 points and the visiting Falcons (12-2, 3-0) beat the Highlanders (4-10, 0-3). Emma Myers and Habiba Adam added 10 apiece for Ridgeline. Makenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 21 points.

Ferris 60, Lewis and Clark 58: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 19 points, Brooke Chisholm added 12 and the Saxons (5-9, 2-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (8-7, 1-2). Sadie Pierce led LC with 30 points.

Mt. Spokane 60, Cheney 29: Sloane Gardner scored 17 points, Abby Priddy added 16 and the Wildcats (6-8, 1-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-10, 0-3). Izzy Weed and Kaylee Kohlman led the Blackhawks with six points apiece.

Central Valley 58, University 27: The Bears (13-0, 4-0) defeated the Titans (5-7, 1-3) in the “Stinky Sneaker” rivalry game at Eastern Washington University. Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 68, North Central 19: Jacey Boesel totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Stags (10-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-12, 2-5). Feather Auld led NC with eight points.

Pullman 80, Rogers 10: Grace Kuhle scored 30 points and the Greyhounds (8-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-10, 0-5). Eloise Clark added 14 points for Pullman.

West Valley 51, East Valley 35: The visiting Eagles (7-6, 3-2) beat the Knights (3-9, 1-3). Details were unavailable.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 79, Shadle Park 43: Caden Andreas scored 25 points, Ayden Pulsipher added 15 and the visiting Falcons (5-9, 1-2) beat the Highlanders (3-11, 0-3). Carter Lund and Ja’Mir Johnson led Shadle Park with 11 points apiece.

Ferris 57, Lewis and Clark 54: Cole Floyd and Luke Roland scored 15 points apiece and the Saxons (6-8, 2-1) topped the visiting Tigers (3-12, 1-2). Rennon Dickerson led LC with 11 points.

Mt. Spokane 64, Cheney 46: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 22 points, Nalu Vargas added 14 and the Wildcats (10-5, 3-0) handled the Blackhawks (4-10, 0-3). Grayson Burton led the Blackhawks with 14 points.

Central Valley 71, University 54: Orland Axton scored 18 points, Branson Olson and Hunter Bernhart had 16 apiece and the Bears (7-7, 3-1) beat the Titans (3-10, 1-3) in the “Stinky Sneaker” rivalry game at EWU. Jack Del Mese led U-Hi with 21 points.

GSL 2A

North Central 96, Deer Park 49: Elijah Wright scored 21 points, Miles Spencer added 18 and the visiting Wolfpack (9-5, 4-2) downed the Stags (2-10, 0-5). Rody Phillips led Deer Park with 16 points.

West Valley 85, East Valley 58: Brice Abbey scored 23 points and the Eagles (11-2, 5-0) handled the Knights (2-10, 1-3). Michael Martin led East Valley with 14 points.

Pullman 72, Rogers 69: Daniel Kwon scored 42 points and the Greyhounds (9-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (3-8, 1-4). Alex Peabody and Noah Vander Meer led Rogers with 13 points apiece.