Small school roundup: Avi West paces Northwest Christian boys to victory; Chasyn Waters leads Reardan girls over Newport

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 82, Davenport 46: Avi West scored 33 points, Caleb Grant added 26 points and the visiting Crusaders (12-3, 6-1) beat the Gorillas (7-7, 4-3). Titus Lathrop led Davenport with 12 points.

Reardan 86, Newport 30: The Screaming Eagles (14-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-13, 0-7).

St. George’s 59, Chewelah 34: Mason Zarlingo scored 19 points and the Dragons (7-8, 3-4) beat the visiting Cougars (3-10, 2-5). Martin Sonderman led Chewelah with 13 points.

Freeman 83, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 23: Micah Hodges scored 23 points and the Scotties (11-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (4-10, 0-4).

Colfax 67, Liberty 33: Adrik Jenkin scored 25 points and the Bulldogs (13-1, 5-0) beat the Lancers (6-8, 3-2).

Northeast 1B

Northport 69, Inchelium 56: Luke Beardslee scored 27 points and the Mustangs (11-3, 7-0) beat the Hornets (10-3, 7-1).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 45: Josh Booker scored 22 points and the Warriors (13-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-6, 3-4). Eli Katich led WCK with 20 points.

Wellpinit 71, Valley Christian 53: Visiting Wellpinit (10-1, 6-0) defeated the Panthers (10-6, 4-4).

Southeast 1B

Colton 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 38: The Wildcats (2-10, 2-8) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-12, 2-8).

Garfield-Palouse 80, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 36: The Vikings (10-4, 10-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-10, 4-6).

Oakesdale 80, Waitsburg 29: The Nighthawks (9-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-10, 2-8).

Pomeroy 50, Dayton 11: The Pirates (7-6, 6-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (7-8, 5-5).

Girls

Northeast 2B

Reardan 66, Newport 14: Chasyn Waters scored 18 points and the Screaming Eagles (14-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-10, 1-6). Sammi Tellerson led the Grizzlies with six points.

Davenport 82, Northwest Christian 46: The Gorillas (12-2, 5-2) defeated the visiting Crusaders (11-3, 5-2).

St. George’s 57, Chewelah 12: Kalea Schlenker and Dezeray Manuel scored 18 points apiece and the Dragons (7-8, 4-3) beat the visiting Cougars (1-13, 0-7).

Freeman 61, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43: Taylee Phelps scored 31 points and the Scotties (10-3, 4-0) defeated the visiting Broncos (9-5, 3-1). Zoe Galbreath led the Broncos with 28 points.

Liberty 56, Colfax 52: Tyla Tiegs scored 16 points and the Lancers (10-4, 3-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (7-7, 3-2). Brenna Gilchrist led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 36, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 35: The Warriors (9-5, 7-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-3. 4-3)

Wellpinit 55, Valley Christian 35: Visiting Wellpinit (10-1, 7-0) beat the Panthers (4-10, 2-5).

Southeast 1B

Colton 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 43: The Wildcats (6-5, 6-4) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (5-9, 2-8).

Garfield-Palouse 98, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 17: The Vikings (12-2, 9-1) beat the visiting Eagles (1-13, 1-9).

Oakesdale 81, Waitsburg 14: The Nighthawks (10-3, 9-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-11, 1-9).

Pomeroy 34, Dayton 22: Regan Mckeirnan scored eight points and the Pirates (9-4, 6-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (10-5, 5-5).