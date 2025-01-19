Rathdrum man killed in possible DUI crash

A Rathdrum man was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in a North Idaho county.

At around 4:30 p.m., Idaho State Police received a report that a southbound pickup truck had run off Spirit Lake Cutoff Road and flipped in a “heavily wooded area” in Bonner County, according to a news release.

The driver, 43, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the release.

Police found evidence at the scene suggesting alcohol may have contributed to the incident. An investigation is underway, according to the news release.