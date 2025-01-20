Washington State University student facing assault charges after early Monday morning stabbing of fellow student

A 20-year-old Washington State University student is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a fellow student in a residence hall early Monday morning.

WSU Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Orton Hall on the university’s Pullman campus around 1:20 a.m., where they found a 20-year-old man with a knife wound in his left arm, according to a release from the department.

The injured man was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, where he refused treatment and was released of his own volition, according to the release.

Following an investigation, officers identified 20-year-old Tatiana Martinez, a resident of the hall, as the alleged attacker.

Martinez was arrested in the hall shortly after and booked into Whitman County Jail, where she was charged with assault in the second degree. Officers also recovered the knife thought to have been used in the attack, the release states.