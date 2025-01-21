Garrett Long scores 22 as Whitworth knocks off Whitman, closes to within a game in NWC

From staff reports

Garrett Long had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists as 18th-ranked Whitworth handed Whitman its first Northwest Conference, beating the Blues 69-64 on Tuesday in Spokane.

Long and Colton Looney each hit two foul shots in the final eight seconds to secure the win for the Pirates (14-2, 5-2 NWC). Stephen Behil added 13 points, Ben Nyquist 10 points and Ty Edwards had 10 rebounds for Whitworth.

Isaiah Amato scored 25 points for Whitman (8-8, 6-1).