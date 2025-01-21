GSL roundup: Addison Wells Morrison leads Mead girls; Caden Andreas goes for 36 points in Ridgeline boys win

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Girls GSL 4A/3A

Mead 74, Cheney 22: Addison Wells-Morrison scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Panthers (10-4, 4-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-11, 0-4). Ellie Thornton had 17 points for Mead; Mia Ashcroft led Cheney with 10 points.

Central Valley 80, Ferris 36: Keana Gosney led four in double figures with 14 points, Drae Domebo added 13 and the visiting Bears (15-0, 4-0) beat the Saxons (5-10, 2-2). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 13 points.

Ridgeline 73, Lewis and Clark 44: Madi Crowley scored 25 points, Emma Myers added 19 and the Falcons (13-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (8-8, 1-3). Ruby Shaw led the Tigers with 11 points.

University 63, Shadle Park 23: McKenzie Handran led four in double figures with 15 points and the Titans (6-7, 2-2) topped the visiting Highlanders (4-11, 0-4). McKenzie Fager led Shadle with 12 points.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 84, Rogers 17: Jacey Boesel scored 14 points to lead five in double figures and the visiting Stags (11-0, 6-0) beat the Pirates (1-12, 0-6). Ashlan Bryant had 13 points and Brooklyn Coe added 12 for Deer Park.

Clarkston 76, West Valley 31: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 17 points with 10 steals and seven assists, Joslyn McCormack-Marks added 15 and the visiting Bantams (11-3, 4-1) handled the Eagles (7-7, 3-3). Brynlee Ordinario and Joey Fried scored 10 points apiece for the Eagles.

Pullman 76, East Valley 19: Grace Kuhle scored 37 points and the visiting Greyhounds (8-6, 3-3) beat the Knights (3-10, 1-4). River Sykes added 14 points for Pullman.

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Mead 71, Cheney 22: Nash Dunham led four in double figures with 18 points and the Panthers (9-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-11, 0-4). Brady Thornton scored 14 points, Bryce Lynd had 12 and Karson Maze added 10 for Mead.

Central Valley 51, Ferris 49: Cameron Walls scored 14 points, Emerson Lippoldt added 12 and the visiting Bears (8-7, 3-1) came from behind to edge the Saxons (6-9, 2-2). Luke Roland led Ferris with 17 points and Beruke Weledsenbet had 16.

University 81, Shadle Park 69: Luke Gisolo scored 22 points and the Titans (4-10, 2-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-12, 0-4). Jack Del Mese scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Brady Bell added 14 for U-Hi. Jacob Boston scored 33 points with six 3-pointers for Shadle.

Ridgeline 75, Lewis and Clark 64: Caden Andreas scored 36 points with six 3-pointers and the Falcons (6-9, 2-2) topped the visiting Tigers (3-13, 1-3). Brayden Allen added 22 points for Ridgeline. Kruz Kimmett led LC with 13 points and Asher Jenson added 11.

GSL 2A

West Valley 62, Clarkston 31: Noah Willard scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and the Eagles (12-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Bantams (6-8, 2-3). Brandon Spunich scored 13 points and Nathan Zettle added 11 for West Valley.

Rogers 97, Deer Park 67: Brady Krebs scored 30 points and the Pirates (5-8, 2-4) beat the visiting Stags (2-11, 0-6). Daeantae Bedford added 18 points for Rogers; Jayden Wilson led Deer Park with 22 points.

Pullman 74, East Valley 60: Gavyn Dealy scored 19 points, Vaughn Holstad added 17 and the visiting Greyhounds (10-4, 5-1) beat the Knights (2-11, 1-4). Malaki Nunn led East Valley with 19 points and Tyson Rigby had 15.