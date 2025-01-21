Joel Paley, writer of ‘Ruthless,’ an off-broadway hit, dies at 69

Richard Sandomir New York Times

Joel Paley, a dancer, playwright and director who wrote the book and lyrics for “Ruthless!,” an award-winning off-Broadway musical about an ambitious girl who will do anything — including murder her rival — to star in a grade school show, died Jan. 11 in Milford, Connecticut. He was 69 and lived in Redding, Connecticut.

His sister Barbara Paley Cohen confirmed his death but did not know the cause.

According to the Connecticut State Police, he had a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 95 and pulled over at a rest stop in Milford. Someone who saw him in distress called 911, and medics administered lifesaving measures, but he died in a hospital.

Paley’s death followed by nearly six weeks that of Marvin Laird, his partner in marriage, who wrote the music to “Ruthless!” which opened in 1992. When the show was revived off-Broadway in 2015, Paley surprised Laird during his remarks at an opening night party by saying, “Now that our child is alive and well and kicking, will you marry me?” Laird accepted and they married a few months later.

Paley’s first major show business job — after taking ballet lessons — was with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, a cross-dressing parody troupe, in 1975, a year after it was formed. He stayed three years.

“He was an absolutely natural comedian,” Peter Anastos, Trockadero’s founder, said in an interview. “He wasn’t a very good dancer, but none of us were in those days. Even the prima ballerinas were lacking.” He added, “He made his comedy chops with us. ‘Ruthless!’ might have been different if not for us.”

While dancing with Trockadero, Paley wrote “Seedy,” a musical parody of “The Bad Seed,” the novel, play and 1956 film about an 8-year-old girl who, despite her apparent sweetness, is really a murderous psychopath. The script reflected Paley’s love of old movies.

In 1976, while rehearsing with Trockadero for a Shirley MacLaine TV special, Paley met Laird, a composer who was the show’s musical director. The two were immediately attracted to each other, and Paley showed him the “Seedy” script. Laird agreed to write the music to accompany it.

Over the next year, Paley told Broadway World in 2014, “I would send lyrics to Marvin and he would write the songs.”

But it took nearly two decades to turn “Seedy” into “Ruthless!” An early obstacle was the refusal by the estate of Maxwell Anderson, who had acquired the rights to the novel and wrote the 1954 play, to license the story to Paley and Laird. As a workaround, they expanded the story, adding references to films like “Gypsy” (1962), about an ambitious stage mother and her two daughters, and “All About Eve” (1950), the story of an aging actress whose life is invaded by a ruthless ingénue.

“Ruthless!” finally opened in 1992 at the Players Theater in Manhattan. It tells the story of Tina Denmark, who, by the end of the show, has murdered six people. In Tina’s song “Born to Entertain,” the lyrics go, in part:

From the top of my nose

To the tap of my shoes

Strike up the band

Hand me a hat and my cane.

In The Daily News, critic Howard Kissel called “Ruthless!” “a hilarious show business musical” and wrote that Laura Bell Bundy, who played Tina, “is sensational, especially strong at conveying menace.” Her understudies were Britney Spears and Natalie Portman.

“Ruthless!” won the Outer Critics Circle Award for best off-Broadway musical and the Drama Desk Award for Paley’s lyrics. Paley directed the production. The musical has been performed hundreds of times around the world.

Three years later, Bernadette Peters starred in a concert version of “Ruthless!” in Los Angeles that was directed by Paley and raised money for an AIDS charity.

“We had a friendship as soon as Joel was with Marvin,” she said in an interview. “They were connected for so long, then that connection was over. One left and the other one left.”

Joel Paley was born Oct. 6, 1955, in Philadelphia. His father, Bernard, was a salesperson, and his mother, Norma (Bomze) Paley, managed the home.

Paley started acting as a child, and at 13 had a role in the play “Summertree,” by Ron Cowen, at a theater at the University of Pennsylvania. He credited his training in high school for hooking him on a theatrical career. He later attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan for a year.

In addition to Trockadero and “Ruthless!,” Paley’s work included choreographing dances for a 1978 episode of the TV series “Maude,” starring Bea Arthur, for whom he was also a personal assistant; directing the only episode of the sketch comedy show “She TV” (1994); and, with Laird, writing nightclub acts for Abbe Lane and Donna Pescow.

He also directed Woody Allen’s “Play It Again, Sam,” with Frank Gorshin, at the Sid Caesar Dinner Theater in Huntington Station on Long Island in 2001, and a road tour of a female version of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” starring Barbara Eden, from 2001-02.

Laird and Paley also collaborated on a revue, “The Yiddish Are Coming … The Yiddish Are Coming,” a tribute to the Yiddish language, which was produced in Denver in 2006.

In addition to Cohen, Paley is survived by another sister, Sheryl Beegal.

(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)

During the second off-Broadway run of “Ruthless!,” in 2015 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s, Paley stepped into the role of Sylvia St. Croix, a histrionic agent, for a few performances, when actor Paul Pecorino got sick. In another production, he played Tina when the young actress was sick.

When he played Sylvia, Paley donned a black dress draped with a glittery shawl, an auburn wig and a plush black hat.

“Once again my dear mother, Norma, reaches down from heaven to take the stage,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “All I need do is politely step aside.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.