Small school roundup: Kalista Malone paces Colville girls past Lakeside; Brady Boness paces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague to victory

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls

1A

Colville 46, Lakeside 34: Kalista Malone scored 17 points and the Crimson Hawks (10-5, 2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-9, 0-1). Bella Tobeck scored nine points for Lakeside.

Medical Lake 44, Riverside 15: Adasha Gardner scored 18 points and the visiting Cardinals (5-10, 1-1) beat the Rams (1-14, 0-1). Kaylee Winterroth led the Rams with five points.

2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Upper Columbia 24: Zoe Galbreath scored 29 points and the Broncos (10-5, 4-1) beat the visiting Lions (3-6, 0-5). Hadley Bergamo scored nine points for Upper Columbia Academy.

1B

Colton 38, Pomeroy 28: Rori Weber scored 23 points and the Wildcats (8-5, 8-4) beat the visiting Pirates (9-6, 6-4). Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 57, Valley Christian 37: The Wildcats (9-3, 6-3) beat the visiting Panthers (5-11, 3-6). Details were unavailable.

Inchelium 54, Cusick 33: The visiting Hornets (13-0, 8-0) beat the Panthers (3-7, 1-6). Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 66, DeSales 26: The Nighthawks (12-3) beat the visiting Irish (6-7). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Davenport 45, Liberty 39: Glenna Soliday scored 21 points and the Gorillas (13-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Lancers (10-5, 3-3).

Tekoa-Rosalia 44, Chewelah 26: Ady Carren scored 11 points and the Timberwolves (6-10) beat the visiting Cougars (3-11).

Wellpinit 80, Springdale 27: Wellpinit (11-1, 8-0) beat the Chargers (0-14, 0-9). Details were unavailable.

Garfield-Palouse 79, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 48: The Vikings (14-2) beat the visiting Warriors (9-6). Details were unavailable.

Boys

1A

Lakeside 61, Colville 39: The visiting Eagles (9-6, 1-0) downed the Crimson Hawks (6-9, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

Riverside 61, Medical Lake 54: The Rams (9-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (11-5, 1-1). Details were unavailable.

2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Upper Columbia 44: Brody Boness scored 17 points and the Broncos (5-10, 1-4) beat the visiting Lions (3-7, 0-6). Steve Birmingham scored 13 points for Upper Columbia.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Garfield-Palouse 51: The visiting Warriors (14-1) beat the Vikings (11-5). Details were unavailable.

Inchelium 69, Cusick 53: The visiting Hornets (11-3, 8-2) beat the Panthers (10-4, 6-3). Details were unavailable.

Pomeroy 60, Colton 30: The visiting Pirates (8-7, 7-3) beat the Wildcats (2-12, 2-10). Details were unavailable.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 58, Valley Christian 54: Kallen Maioho scored 26 points and the Wildcats (6-6, 5-4) beat the visiting Panthers (10-8, 4-6).

Selkirk 64, Curlew 51: Keaton Arrastio scored 32 points and the Rangers (8-10, 5-5) beat the visiting Cougars (2-12, 2-8). Luke Doyen scored 12 points for Curlew.

Wellpinit 78, Springdale 25: Visiting Wellpinit (11-1, 7-0) beat the Chargers (2-14, 0-9). Details were unavailable.

DeSales 62, Oakesdale 60: The visiting Irish (14-1) beat the Nighthawks (9-5). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Liberty 70, Davenport 69: JJ Hodl scored 21 points and the Lancers (7-8) beat the Gorillas (7-8). Bennett Wagner led Davenport with 23 points.

Chewelah 77, Tekoa-Rosalia 30: The visiting Cougars (3-11) beat the Timberwolves (2-14). Details were unavailable.